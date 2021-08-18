An inside look at how groundskeepers prepare the fields for Friday Night Lights: 'It’s like having a newborn baby'

Long before fans file into the stadium, the concession stand opens and the Friday night lights kick on, football field groundskeepers are hard at work.
Twenty-two years ago, Seacrest Field in Lincoln became one of the first football fields in the state to feature an artificial turf surface.
Now, it’s just a drop in the bucket.
In Omaha, Millard’s Buell Stadium, Papillion’s Foundation Field and Omaha Burke’s field serve multiple teams, while the likes of Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Omaha Benson, Omaha Central and Omaha Westside have their own turf fields. There are turf fields in Nebraska City, North Platte, Grand Island and Kearney, while several Class B schools such as Elkhorn, Norris, Hastings, Bennington, Beatrice and Waverly all have turf fields, as well.
According to Dan Dworak, the head groundskeeper at Seacrest Field, this shift from grass to turf fields helps lessen maintenance demands while providing a playable surface no matter the weather.
“Especially with our climate, football can be played in the mud, but for baseball and soccer it’s great to have turf,” Dworak said. “To be able to go out there and have a consistent playing surface helps a lot. Even when it’s cold, dirt freezes and the ground gets hard, so these (turf fields) don’t get affected as much by the freeze.”
Every groundskeeper knows that bad weather can harm the playing surface and throw teams off schedule, but those risks are lessened with a turf field. Grass fields like the one at Wahoo High School are crowned with a slight slope to keep water from pooling in the middle of the field, but heavy storms can test those designs as grass absorbs water quickly.
At Seacrest Field, two 16-inch drains on each side of the field keep the water off the playing surface and drain to the north.
“That’s the advantage of it; you get a bad rainstorm in September on a grass field, your field could be ruined, especially with the amount of games you need to play on it,” Dworak said. “With this, it’s not bad, I just pour a little extra rubber on the field and that’s about it.”
Wahoo and Malcolm are two nearby schools that still have grass fields, while Scottsbluff and York are Class B schools still sticking with grass. Cohen Kugel is the head of maintenance at Wahoo, and he faces different challenges than groundskeepers of turf fields.
It takes Kugel more than four hours to locate the pins that indicate yard lines, mark those lines and finish the process by painting the yard markers. While yard lines and numbers are permanently painted onto turf fields, Kugel has to repeat this process every week after the grass is mowed.
“Except without the machine, it kind of reminds me of the way they painted fields back when they wore leather helmets,” Kugel said.
At Wahoo, a board member cuts the grass 3½ inches tall with the yard lines and end zone markers at half an inch on Wednesday morning, leaving Kugel about 24 hours to get the field striped and ready to go. Another factor to consider is that teams may need to practice on their grass fields, something Dworak doesn’t have to worry about while maintaining Seacrest Field.
For Dworak, things like mowing, watering and fertilizing aren’t a concern, either. While groundskeepers of grass fields may use a topdresser to spread sand or dirt that fills in the field, Dworak uses his to simply spread additional rubber pellets.
Afterward, he sweeps the field with a large brush to evenly distribute the pellets.
“Since this is just a game field, we don’t have as many areas that are concentrated from practice but we still get some bumps and lumps that I’ll need to brush down,” Dworak said. “If you don’t do that maintenance, you get a lot of compaction in it that makes it a solid rock-bottom underneath it like concrete. If you don’t loosen it up a little bit, it’s like playing on the sidewalk.”
When Friday finally rolls around, the work isn’t done for Dworak or Kugel, but the field is mostly out of their hands. Things like cleaning bathrooms, placing mats and benches on the field, opening the concession stand and other facility maintenance take precedence.
The lone downside to turf fields that Dworak sees is simply the heat that the field gives off during summer. In the first two weeks of the season, he’s seen plenty of players suffer cramps as a result. But in the long run, Seacrest Field’s artificial turf helps keep things moving smoothly around the clock.
“It’s not exactly zero-maintenance but it’s not that bad,” Dworak said.
It’s also a stark contrast to the few remaining grass football fields near Lincoln that still host games in the fall. Kugel has always taken care of grass fields, and while there’s plenty to do on a week-to-week basis, he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“There’s a lot of moving parts to get the field ready… it’s a labor of love for sure,” Kugel said. “It’s like having a newborn baby; you have to coddle it and it has its own schedule that you just have to follow. You can’t just do whatever you want to do.”
