An inside look at how groundskeepers prepare the fields for Friday Night Lights: 'It’s like having a newborn baby'

Every groundskeeper knows that bad weather can harm the playing surface and throw teams off schedule, but those risks are lessened with a turf field. Grass fields like the one at Wahoo High School are crowned with a slight slope to keep water from pooling in the middle of the field, but heavy storms can test those designs as grass absorbs water quickly.

At Seacrest Field, two 16-inch drains on each side of the field keep the water off the playing surface and drain to the north.

“That’s the advantage of it; you get a bad rainstorm in September on a grass field, your field could be ruined, especially with the amount of games you need to play on it,” Dworak said. “With this, it’s not bad, I just pour a little extra rubber on the field and that’s about it.”

Wahoo and Malcolm are two nearby schools that still have grass fields, while Scottsbluff and York are Class B schools still sticking with grass. Cohen Kugel is the head of maintenance at Wahoo, and he faces different challenges than groundskeepers of turf fields.

It takes Kugel more than four hours to locate the pins that indicate yard lines, mark those lines and finish the process by painting the yard markers. While yard lines and numbers are permanently painted onto turf fields, Kugel has to repeat this process every week after the grass is mowed.