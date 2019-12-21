All-state football: From run stoppers to ball hawks, meet the first-team Super-State defense

A closer look at what made these defensive stars so elite in 2019.
DL Cade Haberman
Omaha Westside | 6-3 | 265 | Jr. | College: Undecided
Division I FBS colleges began taking notice of Haberman after his relentless play on both sides of the ball in the trenches, especially during the Warriors’ run to the Class A state championship game that included avenging regular-season losses to Lincoln Southeast and Millard South. Haberman registered 68 tackles, five for loss, two sacks and also blocked two kicks.
DL Teivis Tuioti
Lincoln Southeast | 6-3 | 280 | Sr. | College: Nevada
The son of first-year Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti made an immediate impact on Nebraska high school football after moving from Berkeley, California, last spring. Tuioti was a force in the middle with 73 tackles and two sacks. He chose Nevada over scholarship offers from Army and Idaho State.
DL Matt Thompson
Bellevue West | 6-1 | 215 | Sr. | College: Undecided
Thompson was the big-play guy on the Thunderbirds’ defensive front and a big reason why Bellevue West surrendered just 65 points all season and shut out Omaha Westside in the state finals. The defensive end had 53 total tackles, 21 of which were behind the line of scrimmage. Thompson, whose intensity and energy more than made up for his lack of size, also registered seven sacks.
DL Dane Christensen
Millard West | 6-3 | 220 | Sr. | College: Undecided
Christensen blossomed his senior year into a defensive stalwart who played a major role in Millard West’s 11-1 record and Class A semifinal finish in the playoffs. He had 77 total tackles, including 41 unassisted. Christensen lived in the opponent’s backfield with 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six pass breakups.
LB Grant Tagge
Omaha Westside | 6-2 | 185 | Sr. | College: Nebraska walk-on
Tagge, a second-team Super-Stater last season, became the leader of the Warriors’ defense with his physical and relentless play. He had 89 total tackles (56 unassisted, 33 assists), nine for loss and six sacks to go with six forced fumbles. Tagge was also an option for the Westside passing game with 17 receptions for 223 yards from his tight end spot.
LB Sabastian Harsh
Scottsbluff | 6-3 | 225 | Sr. | College: Undecided
Might be the most physical player in the state as Harsh put people on the ground both running the football as a quarterback and crushing opposing ball carriers as a linebacker. Harsh rushed for 2,013 yards and 35 touchdowns in 12 games, including 839 in the final three games of the playoffs after suffering a knee injury against McCook and sitting out the first round of the playoffs. He finished with 66 tackles on defense, including 10 behind the line of scrimmage. Came up with one of the most memorable plays of the entire season in the state finals when he unleashed a 64-yard punt from his own end zone after tracking down a center snap that went over his head.
LB Jack Paradis
Elkhorn South | 6-2 | 195 | Sr. | College: Undecided
Coach Guy Rosenberg calls Paradis the best defensive player he’s had at Elkhorn South. In 11 games, Paradis recorded 88 tackles, 18 of which were for losses. Paradis, who can bench press 300 pounds, squat more than 400 and has 4.7-second speed in the 40-yard dash, also intercepted a pass, recovered two fumbles and forced another.
You have free articles remaining.
LB Caleb Francl
Grand Island | 6-1 | 180 | Sr. | College: South Dakota State walk-on
Francl could affect a game from a number of positions. He overcame an early-season ankle injury to rush for 694 yards and 12 touchdowns and record 67 tackles (four sacks) from his linebacker spot. Francl also intercepted a pass, recovered three fumbles, caused four more fumbles and blocked a field goal.
DB Avante Dickerson
Omaha Westside | 5-11 | 160 | Jr. | College: Undecided
Dickerson is perhaps the fastest football player in the state (4.4-second 40-yard dash), and it’s that speed that makes him one of most highly recruited cornerbacks in the nation for the 2021 class. The returning first-team Super-Stater battled a hamstring injury early in the season, but rounded into form late in the season. Defensively, opponents generally did not throw to his side of the field and he still had four interceptions. Offensively he caught 20 passes for 343 yards and five TDs and rushed for 362 more and three scores. Currently has scholarship offers from LSU, Ohio State, Michigan and Nebraska.
DB Isaac Gifford
Lincoln Southeast | 6-1 | 195 | Sr. | College: Nebraska
Nick Halleen’s emergence at running back for the Knights allowed Gifford to focus on playing safety, and Southeast’s defense benefited greatly as a result. Gifford was probably the most physical defensive back in the state, and the all-city captain made opponents pay in most of his 71 tackles (seven behind the line of scrimmage). He also intercepted a pass and forced two fumbles. Gifford’s 4.43 speed in the 40 and 37-inch vertical jump gives him the potential to be an impact player for the Huskers.
DB Broc Douglass
Grand Island | 6-1 | 160 | Sr. | College: Nebraska walk-on
Like his teammate Francl, the returning all-stater left his mark on both sides of the ball for a 9-2 Islanders team, a Class A quarterfinalist. On defense, he had 46 tackles, three interceptions and two caused fumbles. As a wide receiver, Douglass caught 60 passes for 1,016 yards and 12 touchdowns. He combines speed and pass-catching abilities (both offensively and defensively) as well as anyone in the state.
DB Tyson Gordon
Omaha Skutt | 6-3 | 180 | Sr. | College: North Dakota State
The returning first-team Super-Stater shined as a quarterback for the two-time Class B state champion SkyHawks, but Gordon was also a big contributor as a safety, the position he’ll play in college. Gordon had 52 tackles on defense (31 solos, 21 assists) along with five interceptions. Offensively Gordon rushed for 1,414 yards and 24 TDs and passed for another 1,776 and 20 scores in leading Skutt to its second straight 13-0 season.
ATH Keagan Johnson
Bellevue West | 6-1 | 175 | Jr. | College: Undecided
His height, speed and aggressiveness makes him a future elite FBS cornerback, one of the reasons he has scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska. But a preseason injury to wide receiver Nate Sullivan forced Johnson to play more offense than defense this season, and he shined there, as well. He caught 52 passes for 672 yards and eight TDs and rushed five times for 93 yards and two more scores. Johnson had 12 tackles defensively and intercepted a pass on the season.
ATH Dalys Beanum
Millard West | 6-0 | 170 | Sr. | College: South Dakota State
Beanum will be a defensive back for the Jackrabbits, but he starred on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats this fall. On defense, he had 24 tackles, six breakups and an interception. Beanum was a big-play threat as a wide receiver and led the passing game with 28 catches for 746 yards and eight TDs.
P Rans Sanders
Northwest | 6-1 | 170 | Sr. | College: Undecided
Sanders was known more for his dual-threat ability at quarterback, but he also led the state with a 44.5 yards-per-punt average on 22 kicks. He nailed a long of 69 yards and put eight of his boots inside the 20-yard line. At quarterback, Sanders threw for 1,621 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 837 and 13 more scores.