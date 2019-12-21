All-state football: From run stoppers to ball hawks, meet the first-team Super-State defense

Christensen blossomed his senior year into a defensive stalwart who played a major role in Millard West’s 11-1 record and Class A semifinal finish in the playoffs. He had 77 total tackles, including 41 unassisted. Christensen lived in the opponent’s backfield with 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six pass breakups.

Tagge, a second-team Super-Stater last season, became the leader of the Warriors’ defense with his physical and relentless play. He had 89 total tackles (56 unassisted, 33 assists), nine for loss and six sacks to go with six forced fumbles. Tagge was also an option for the Westside passing game with 17 receptions for 223 yards from his tight end spot.

Might be the most physical player in the state as Harsh put people on the ground both running the football as a quarterback and crushing opposing ball carriers as a linebacker. Harsh rushed for 2,013 yards and 35 touchdowns in 12 games, including 839 in the final three games of the playoffs after suffering a knee injury against McCook and sitting out the first round of the playoffs. He finished with 66 tackles on defense, including 10 behind the line of scrimmage. Came up with one of the most memorable plays of the entire season in the state finals when he unleashed a 64-yard punt from his own end zone after tracking down a center snap that went over his head.