All-state football: From elite playmakers to bulldozers up front, meet the first-team Super-State offense

WR Zavier Betts

Bellevue West | 6-3 | 195 | Sr. | College: Nebraska

Betts’ size, speed and pass-catching ability made him an impossible matchup for defenders and a three-time, first-team Super-Stater in the process. This season Betts caught 64 passes for 1,185 yards and 17 touchdowns, including a 98-yarder. He finished his high school career with 189 grabs for 3,330 yards and 46 TDs.

WR Xavier Watts

Omaha Burke | 6-2 | 190 | Sr. | College: Notre Dame

The 2019 Journal Star athlete of the year was once again perhaps the most complete player in the state with impressive statistics on both sides of the ball, helping Burke to a 9-2 season and a quarterfinal finish in the Class A playoffs. The returning first-team Super-State wide receiver hauled in 61 passes for 1,072 yards and 13 TDs while also rushing for 85 yards on just six attempts. Watts also showed that he’s a Power Five college-level safety with 68 tackles, three interceptions and nine pass deflections. His three-year totals stand at 163 catches for 2,978 yards and 36 TDs; 136 tackles and nine interceptions.

WR Ty Hahn

Johnson-Brock | 6-2 | 190 | Sr. | College: Nebraska walk-on