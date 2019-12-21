You are the owner of this article.
All-state football: From elite playmakers to bulldozers up front, meet the first-team Super-State offense
Super State Football

The Super-State first-team offense includes (front row, left to right): Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Nick Halleen, Lincoln Southeast; Jay Ducker, Bellevue West; Trevin Luben, Wahoo; Nate Glantz, Bellevue West; Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock; and Dietrick Stolz, Grand Island Central Catholic; (back row, left to right): Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South; Thomas Ault, Bellevue West; Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt; Zavier Betts, Bellevue West; Tristan Gomes, Millard West; Xavier Trevino, Lincoln Southeast; Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South; and Isaiah Harris, Millard South.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

A closer look at what made these offensive stars so elite in 2019.

QB Nate Glantz

Super State Football

Nate Glantz

Bellevue West | 6-1 | 185 | Sr. | College: Undecided

The transfer from Millard West took over the most powerful offense in the state and helped take it to another level with passing, running and leadership skills. Glantz completed almost 70% of his passes (195 of 280) for 2,943 yards and 36 touchdowns, while throwing just one interception in leading the Thunderbirds to a 13-0 season and Class A state championship. His running ability gave defenses one more thing to worry about and produced 521 yards and another four scores.

QB Tristan Gomes

Super State Football

Tristan Gomes  

Millard West | 6-5 | 190 | Sr. | College: Cal State Fullerton (baseball)

Gomes led the Wildcats to an 11-1 record and semifinal finish in the Class A playoffs by being one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the state. Gomes, who received Division I football recruiting interest before deciding to play baseball in college, threw for 1,718 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 828 and 19 TDs. His biggest game through the air might’ve been a 43-14 win over Lincoln East when he threw for 363 yards and three TDs.

RB Jay Ducker

Super State Football

Jay Ducker

Bellevue West | 5-10 | 195 | Sr. | College: Northern Illinois

Ducker’s 214 yards and three TDs in the snow at Memorial Stadium in a 35-0 win over Omaha Westside in the Class A final left him with 2,100 yards and 39 TD runs for the season. He finished his career with 5,735 yards rushing and an 11-man state-record 110 touchdowns, 96 on the ground. The Nebraska Gatorade award winner was also a threat catching the ball out of the backfield with 25 receptions for 315 yards and six more scores.

RB Isaiah Harris

Super State Football

Isaiah Harris 

Millard South | 5-8 | 185 | Sr. | College: Nebraska walk-on

The three-year starter was a breakaway threat every time he touched the ball and combined with second-team Super-State quarterback TJ Urban for perhaps the best 1-2 punch in the state. Harris finished with 1,859 yards and 27 touchdowns, his top performance coming in the final regular-season game against Omaha Westside when he went off for 320 yards and five TDs in a 41-26 win.

RB Nick Halleen

Super State Football

Nick Halleen

Lincoln Southeast | 5-10 | 205 | Sr. | College: Undecided

The Lincoln Northeast transfer’s power-running style was perfect behind the Knights’ massive offensive line. Halleen, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards at Northeast as a junior, shredded opposing defenses for 1,655 yards and 23 touchdowns in leading the Knights to a 9-2 record and a quarterfinal finish in the Class A state playoffs.

WR Zavier Betts

Super State Football

Zavier Betts

Bellevue West | 6-3 | 195 | Sr. | College: Nebraska

Betts’ size, speed and pass-catching ability made him an impossible matchup for defenders and a three-time, first-team Super-Stater in the process. This season Betts caught 64 passes for 1,185 yards and 17 touchdowns, including a 98-yarder. He finished his high school career with 189 grabs for 3,330 yards and 46 TDs.

WR Xavier Watts

Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke

Xavier Watts

Omaha Burke | 6-2 | 190 | Sr. | College: Notre Dame

The 2019 Journal Star athlete of the year was once again perhaps the most complete player in the state with impressive statistics on both sides of the ball, helping Burke to a 9-2 season and a quarterfinal finish in the Class A playoffs. The returning first-team Super-State wide receiver hauled in 61 passes for 1,072 yards and 13 TDs while also rushing for 85 yards on just six attempts. Watts also showed that he’s a Power Five college-level safety with 68 tackles, three interceptions and nine pass deflections. His three-year totals stand at 163 catches for 2,978 yards and 36 TDs; 136 tackles and nine interceptions.

WR Ty Hahn

Johnson-Brock | 6-2 | 190 | Sr. | College: Nebraska walk-on

Hahn’s elite athleticism produced a number of Division I college scholarship offers, including Wyoming. A year after leading the Eagles to an undefeated season and Class D-2, eight-man state title, the three-time all-stater dominated once again by bringing in 65 receptions for 1,353 yards and 23 touchdowns as a wide receiver and registering 110 tackles (11 for losses) and intercepting three passes from his linebacker spot. He was at his best in the two playoff games against Wynot and Plainview when he had 23 catches for 474 yards and five TDs in the two contests combined. His career 219 catches, 4,250 yards and 78 receiving TDs are all eight-man state records.

OL Kohl Herbolsheimer

Super State Football

Kohl Herbolsheimer 

Millard South | 6-3 | 280 | Sr. | College: Wyoming

The repeat first-team Super-Stater was a big reason why the Patriots’ ground game averaged 302 yards per game and produced two 1,000-yard rushers in quarterback TJ Urban and running back Isaiah Harris. Herbolsheimer was also a factor defensively up front with 38 tackles (seven behind the line of scrimmage).

OL Thomas Ault

Super State Football

Thomas Ault 

Bellevue West | 6-5 | 280 | Sr. | College: Undecided

Bellevue West’s bevy of explosive skilled players sometimes overshadowed the work of the "Thunderhogs" upfront, a group led by Ault, a first-team all-stater a year ago. Ault helped pave the way for Jay Ducker to rush for 2,100 yards. He has a number of national-caliber Division II scholarship offers.

OL Teddy Prochazka

Super State Football

Teddy Prochazka

Elkhorn South | 6-9 | 285 | Jr. | College: Nebraska

His size, strength and mobility makes him one of the nation’s top offensive lineman prospects and a cornerstone of the Huskers’ emerging 2021 recruiting class. “Huge wingspan, great feet, nasty finish,” is how Storm coach Guy Rosenberg describes Prochazka, a Rivals four-star prospect who also plays basketball at Elkhorn South.

OL Blake Anderson

Super State Football

Blake Anderson 

Omaha Skutt | 6-4 | 285 | Sr. | College: Northern Iowa

For the second straight year the SkyHawks depended on Anderson’s dominance in the trenches to secure a Class B state title. He not only helped Tyson Gordon become one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the state, Anderson also contributed at defensive tackle with 57 tackles and four sacks.

OL Xavier Trevino

Super State Football

Xavier Trevino

Lincoln Southeast | 6-2 | 290 | Sr. | College: Nebraska walk-on

In short-yardage situations, the Knights quite often ran behind Trevino with a high rate of success. Trevino, a two-time all-city performer, can bench press more than 300 pounds, squat over 500 and runs the 40-yard dash in the 5.0-second range. Coach Ryan Gottula calls him a "very physical O-lineman with a great motor."

ATH Trevin Luben

Trevin Luben, Wahoo

Trevin Luben

Wahoo | 5-11 | 190 | Sr. | College: Nebraska walk-on

The returning all-state running back was impossible to stop for the 13-0 C-1 state champion Warriors. Luben went off for 2,137 yards and 41 touchdowns, capping the season with 268 yards and five TDs in a 38-0 win over Pierce in the snowy state championship game. Luben also got it done as a defensive back with 52 tackles and three interceptions.

K | Dietrick Stolz

Super State Football

Dietrick Stolz

Grand Island Central Catholic | 5-10 | 150 | Sr. | College: Undecided

A year after hitting a C-2 state record 12 field goals, the returning all-stater connected on nine this season, including one from 53 yards and two others from 50 each. He sent 63% of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

