All Shrine Bowl players pass initial temperature checks in Kearney

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl will have full rosters when practice begins.

The Shrine Bowl announced that all players passed protocols and temperature checks as players began reporting Monday in Kearney.

Ninety football players have been invited to play in the all-star football game, which is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Nebraska-Kearney.

The teams are scheduled to practice each day beginning Monday, and will follow several health protocols, including twice-daily temperature checks, masks and social distancing when possible.

Parents were asked to start monitoring their sons' health, including temperature checks, last Wednesday.

The Shrine Bowl rosters are typically set at 38 players each. But because the game was postponed to July and some players are longer removed from competitive sports, coaches suggested bumping up the roster limit to 45 each.

