'All of a sudden you’re going to become the only show in town': Prep football keeps going after Huskers benched

Jeff Gross thinks there may be more interest for high school football this year, and it’s not just a hunch.
The McCook football coach saw it Saturday morning when the team had a scrimmage to end the first week of practice. He estimated there were about 600 people watching.
“Typically it’s a bunch of parents and a few friends, and we had a pretty big crowd over there today,” Gross said.
With the Nebraska football team benched for now after the Big Ten Conference postponed the season, high school football will have more of the spotlight in the state. Now, it’s up to the 268 high school football teams to fly the flag for football in the state.
This is also a year when there are several high school players in the state whom sports fans will want to see, even if they don't have ties to a certain team. That list includes Avante Dickerson (Minnesota recruit from Omaha Westside), Keagan Johnson (Iowa recruit from Bellevue West), Heinrich Haarberg (Nebraska recruit from Kearney Catholic) and Teddy Prochazka (Nebraska recruit from Elkhorn South).
Any increased interest in high school football will look different depending on what part of the state you’re in. In some areas of Nebraska, the number of spectators allowed to attend games will be limited because of local health restrictions due to COVID-19, but in many parts of the state, the stadium gate will swing open on Friday nights and anybody will be allowed in.
But added interest won’t be just about people in the stands. Without daily Husker practice updates, local TV networks will have more time for high school football. More people may watch the weekly games shown on TV in Omaha, and some high school games can be viewed on the internet.
And if you’re not rushing out the door Saturday morning to attend the Husker game, you’ll have more time to scan the high school football scorelist in the newspaper.
In McCook, Gross estimates that 100 or 200 people go to Nebraska games in Lincoln. That’s a four-hour trip, so if the Huskers play early Saturday they’re probably hitting the road on Friday and not going to the high school game.
“All of a sudden you’re going to become the only show in town, with nowhere to go on Saturdays,” Gross said.
And with no Husker games, this might be the year some casual sports fans take some time to visit some of the different high school stadiums. McCook is a good one for that list.
“Through the annals of high school football in the state of Nebraska we got one of the old classic venues that a lot of the sports writers say is one of the top two or three places in the state to watch a football game,” Gross said. “They’re going to see a lot of excitement. We got a gorgeous old concrete stadium kind of sunken down with trees around. We got a lot of atmosphere at our place, and have pageantry with every game.”
At McCook, current health guidelines allow for full capacity in outdoor venues, so right now there won’t be any restrictions for football games. Gross said they’ll still encourage people to spread out.
“We just want to stay safe and let these kids do what they love to do,” Gross said. “They’ve put so much time and effort in. I really appreciate the NSAA staying the course and letting it be a local decision, and a school system decision. It seems like a lot of the decisions made have really been taken out of local control.”
In Lincoln, the six schools part of Lincoln Public Schools will have crowd restrictions to begin the season. In protocols similar to the ones used for the boys state basketball tournament, contests hosted by LPS schools will be limited to immediate family of players and performers only.
Lincoln East coach John Gingery hopes that even if there can’t be large crowds that more high school sports will be on TV and the internet.
“It’s still football, and I think it’s still the purest form of entertainment,” Gingery said. “I’ve always thought that. High school sports are still great. I think that way you get to see kids that live in those areas."
It’s an odd feeling for high school coaches that they’ll be on the sideline, and Nebraska coach Scott Frost will not.
“I feel so bad for the guys that don’t get to coach, and right now we cross our fingers every day that we get another day,” said Papillion-La Vista coach Tim Williams. “And that’s probably the most important part, the conversation about being safe and doing what’s right and changing some of your norms so you can do some of the things you want to do, like play football.”
The Papillion-La Vista football team won’t be having big team dinners before games, as is tradition.
Restrictions on crowd size for schools in the Omaha area haven’t been announced yet, but could be coming.
Williams previously was the head coach at Waverly, and before that he was an assistant coach for several years in the Metro. He said anytime any of the three Millard schools play against each other, it’s a great game to attend, and he’s fond of Friday Night Lights at Omaha Westside.
“I think one of the greatest stadiums to watch a game is Westside,” Williams said. “The trees around the stadium, and it’s in a neighborhood and the stadium is down in a little bowl. I think it’s a great atmosphere.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
