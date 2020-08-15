'All of a sudden you’re going to become the only show in town': Prep football keeps going after Huskers benched

But added interest won’t be just about people in the stands. Without daily Husker practice updates, local TV networks will have more time for high school football. More people may watch the weekly games shown on TV in Omaha, and some high school games can be viewed on the internet.

And if you’re not rushing out the door Saturday morning to attend the Husker game, you’ll have more time to scan the high school football scorelist in the newspaper.

In McCook, Gross estimates that 100 or 200 people go to Nebraska games in Lincoln. That’s a four-hour trip, so if the Huskers play early Saturday they’re probably hitting the road on Friday and not going to the high school game.

“All of a sudden you’re going to become the only show in town, with nowhere to go on Saturdays,” Gross said.

And with no Husker games, this might be the year some casual sports fans take some time to visit some of the different high school stadiums. McCook is a good one for that list.