2019 All-City fall sports: Football
2019 All-City fall sports: Football

Southeast at East football, 9.20

Lincoln Southeast's Nick Halleen (21) runs in for a touchdown against Lincoln East in September. Halleen is a member of the 2019 all-city football team.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

Meet the All-City football team from the Journal Star, as selected by the Lincoln football coaches.

Offense

Pos. ; Name; School ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Yr.

QB ; Laken Harnly; Southwest; 5-10 ; 170 ; Sr.

RB ; Nick Halleen; Southeast; 5-10 ; 205 ; Sr.

RB ; Jon Andreasen; Pius X; 5-9 ; 175 ; Sr.

RB ; Telo Arsiaga; Southwest; 5-11 ; 185 ; Jr.

WR ; Grant McKinsey; Southwest; 6-4 ; 195 ; Sr.

WR ; Isaac Appleget; Southeast; 6-2 ; 190 ; Sr.

WR ; Jesston Howard; Northeast; 6-0 ; 165 ; Sr.

OL ; Xavier Trevino; Southeast; 6-2 ; 290 ; Sr.

OL ; Carter West; Southeast ; 6-0 ; 270 ; Sr.

OL ; Michael Terrano; Lincoln High ; 6-4 ; 230 ; Sr.

OL ; Jake Seip; North Star ; 6-2 ; 215 ; Jr.

OL ; Drake Sherman; Southwest ; 6-1 ; 290 ; Sr.

Athl. ; DJ McGarvie; North Star ; 6-2 ; 175 ; Jr.

Athl. ; Davis Buchanan; Lincoln High ; 5-10 ; 160 ; Sr.

K ; Jackson Doty; Southeast ; 5-10 ; 160 ; Sr.

Defense

DL ; Teivis Tuioti; Southeast ; 6-3 ; 280 ; Sr.

DL ; Jett Janssen; East ; 6-5 ; 250 ; Sr.

DL ; Dane Gebers; Southwest ; 6-5 ; 240 ; Sr.

DL ; Maddox Burton; Southeast ; 6-5 ; 280 ; Jr.

LB ; Nolan Milius; Southwest ; 6-4 ; 205 ; Jr.

LB ; Quinton Adams; East ; 6-3 ; 200 ; Jr.

LB ; Jackson Kraus; Southeast ; 6-0 ; 205 ; Sr.

LB ; Ryan Rediger; Southeast ; 5-8 ; 180 ; Sr.

DB ; Isaac Gifford; Southeast ; 6-1 ; 195 ; Sr.

DB ; Derek Branch; Southeast ; 5-11 ; 175 ; Jr.

DB ; Luke Spethman; East ; 5-10 ; 150 ; Sr.

DB ; Cole Weller; East ; 5-10 ; 165 ; Sr.

Ath. ; Tyler Lonergan; Pius X ; 6-0 ; 195; Jr.

Ath. ; Tayden Gentrup; Pius X ; 6-3 ; 215 ; Sr.

P ; Jack Larson; East ; 5-11 ; 175 ; Sr.

Honorary captains: Nick Halleen & Isaac Gifford, Southeast

Honorable mention: Southeast — Trystan Neiman, Reis Jensen, Carson Stoner, Jake Appleget, Barrett France; North Star — Jace Elliott, Andreas Dittman, Sheldon Isom, Isaiah Donaldson; Lincoln High — Jack Cosson, Quinn Thew, Isaac Montgomery, Carson Hillhouse, Tyrese Jones; Southwest — Jordan Smith, Hudson Hall, Tristan Mlnarik, Grant Miller, Dakota Harders; East — Joey Adkisson, Jacob Rien, Cooper Colon, Austin Schneider, Edward Lankas, Parker Volquardsen, Noah Walters; Northeast — Marcelli Williams, Dylan Gray, Jayden Schrader, Dawson Wright; Pius X — Joe Finder, Caleb Hruby, Justin Leggott, Isaac Rademacher, Colby Chapelle; Lutheran — Brighton Kollipara, Dalton Paxton, Colten Waldo, Ethan Zager, Josh Puelz, Garret Hoefs; Christian — Jonas Burger, John Haase, Alex Koch; Parkview Christian — Logan Page.

