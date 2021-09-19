After walk-on commitment at Nebraska, Lourdes CC’s Miller sets his sights on another key goal: a state title

Ever since Blake Miller and his eighth-grade teammates went undefeated in their middle school league, they’ve been dreaming of doing the same thing at the high school level.
Now, Lourdes Central Catholic’s senior class believes this is their year. Miller’s skills are a big reason why Lourdes CC is off to a 4-0 start as the No. 3 team in Class D-1. The senior has scored at least five touchdowns in every game this season, and his mixture of rushing and passing ability has been nearly impossible to stop.
Through four games, Miller has completed 61-of-86 passes for 791 yards and 13 touchdowns alongside 566 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
“We’re all feeling pretty good and we’re all pretty confident here," Miller said. “We all trust in each other and we know we can go pretty far in the playoffs this season.”
The Knights brought that confidence into their marquee season opener against Class D-2 powerhouse Falls City SH, and it showed. Miller’s six-touchdown performance lifted Lourdes CC to a 59-42 win and the Knights haven’t looked back since. Wins over Guardian Angels CC, Johnson-Brock and Palmyra have followed, with the margin of victory being 37 points or more in each game.
“We were all super amped up going into that first game, and we knew that if we beat them it would help our season a lot and give us a huge boost in confidence,” Miller said. “We came out firing and have just kept it going since then.”
Another highlight from this season came on Aug. 29 when Miller announced his commitment to join Nebraska football’s walk-on program. Nebraska offered Miller in June during an on-campus workout, and he ended up choosing the Huskers over interest from North Dakota State and North Dakota. After growing up watching the Huskers on television every Saturday, it’s been a wild feeling for Miller to know he’ll be a part of that team next season.
“It’s always been the dream for me, and it’s always been in my head that I wanted to do that (play for Nebraska),” Miller said.
This year is also an opportunity Miller won’t take for granted. A broken finger early last season forced him to move to tight end and play most of the season with a club on his hand.
Despite a second-round exit from the playoffs last season, the Knights came the closest of any D-1 team to eventual state champion Dundy Co.-Stratton, 40-38 winners in that playoff contest. The foes won’t meet during the regular season, but there’s no doubt that the Knights wouldn’t mind running into them down the line.
It’s not just Miller who plays a big part in Lourdes CC’s football success – fellow seniors Joe Kearney, Aidan Aldana, Beau Lee and Will Funke all make big plays every week, too. They’ve grown a little bit since their eighth-grade days, but one thing that hasn’t changed is their state-title dreams.
“I think our relentlessness and our stamina throughout the whole game is going to be tough to beat; it’s going to be hard for any team to guard us with their four best against our four best,” said Miller. “I think we’re all ready to give it our best shot and see what we can really do.”
