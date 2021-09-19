After walk-on commitment at Nebraska, Lourdes CC’s Miller sets his sights on another key goal: a state title

Ever since Blake Miller and his eighth-grade teammates went undefeated in their middle school league, they’ve been dreaming of doing the same thing at the high school level.

Now, Lourdes Central Catholic’s senior class believes this is their year. Miller’s skills are a big reason why Lourdes CC is off to a 4-0 start as the No. 3 team in Class D-1. The senior has scored at least five touchdowns in every game this season, and his mixture of rushing and passing ability has been nearly impossible to stop.

Through four games, Miller has completed 61-of-86 passes for 791 yards and 13 touchdowns alongside 566 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

“We’re all feeling pretty good and we’re all pretty confident here," Miller said. “We all trust in each other and we know we can go pretty far in the playoffs this season.”

The Knights brought that confidence into their marquee season opener against Class D-2 powerhouse Falls City SH, and it showed. Miller’s six-touchdown performance lifted Lourdes CC to a 59-42 win and the Knights haven’t looked back since. Wins over Guardian Angels CC, Johnson-Brock and Palmyra have followed, with the margin of victory being 37 points or more in each game.