After uncertainty, Lincoln Northwest set to host opening game at home stadium

It's game on this Friday for the Lincoln Northwest football team at its new home.

Head coach Brian Lauck said Monday the Falcons will indeed host the first game in program history at Union Bank Stadium as workers race to finish construction at the facility at West Holdrege and Northwest 48th streets.

Lincoln Northwest will host Ralston, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. There will be pregame ceremonies to celebrate the first game in program (and stadium) history beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Lauck said "finishing touches" are being completed all around the complex, from getting sand and rubber pellets into the artificial turf playing surface, to finishing things up in the press box area.

Lauck was hopeful the Falcons would be able to practice on the new field "a day or two" before Friday's game. Lincoln Northwest has spent the preseason practicing on grass fields near the high school, and on Friday held a scrimmage at Seacrest Field. That scrimmage marked the first time this preseason Lincoln Northwest has worked out on a full-sized football field.

There was a contingency plan, Lauck said, to move the game to Ralston should the stadium not be ready in time. However, enough progress has been made to give the Falcons reason to believe the home opener, and the celebration that comes with it, will go on as scheduled.

