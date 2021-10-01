After two tough losses, LSW focused on 'little things and accountability.' A rout of Omaha South follows

Lincoln Southwest was coming off two tough losses the past two weeks against Class A No. 5 Elkhorn South and Papillion-La Vista South.

Coach Andrew Sherman said this week was about getting right for the home stretch of the season.

"This week was all about the little things and accountability," he said. "We have not necessarily held ourselves accountable for the first couple of weeks, and so it was really a getting-back-to-detail type week."

The Silver Hawks put the pedal to the metal in the first half on Friday, scoring 56 points en route to a 62-16 win against Omaha South at Seacrest Field.

"I do feel like we played smarter this week," Sherman said. "We did not miss anything in the first half. … When our 1s were in, I feel like they executed at a high level."

Lincoln Southwest scored on its third play from scrimmage on a run by Cal Newell. The Silver Hawk defense forced a quick turnover before Collin Fritton scored his first touchdown of the game.

"We made some mistakes, but we also kept ourselves locked in and got the job done," Fritton said.