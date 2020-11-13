After strong finish at Tri County, Dundy County-Stratton OK taking a different route to potential state title

DeWITT — The thrill of reaching the program’s first state championship final really set in when quarterback Quade Myers took a knee during the final seconds.

Then, moments later, coach Mike Spargo told his Dundy County-Stratton football team of the likelihood of their dream season not finishing inside Memorial Stadium.

There will be no trip to Lincoln to play where the Huskers play, but the ultimate goal remains in front of them, and that's all that matters.

Thanks to a dominant fourth quarter, offensively and defensively, No. 3 Dundy County-Stratton overcame a four-point deficit to post a 42-24 win against No. 4 Tri County in the Class D-1 state semifinals Friday at Tri County High School.

“We were just told that we might not be playing at the big ‘N,’ but you know what, that doesn’t matter,” senior workhorse Serbando Diaz said. “It’s an 80-yard field, 40 (wide). Still the same thing.”

The Tigers will play at No. 2 Burwell next Friday in the state final. Burwell knocked out Dundy County-Stratton in last year’s semifinals. A year before that, the Tigers reached the quarterfinals. It’s been a nice ascend to the top in Class D-1.