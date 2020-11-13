After strong finish at Tri County, Dundy County-Stratton OK taking a different route to potential state title

DeWITT — The thrill of reaching the program’s first state championship final really set in when quarterback Quade Myers took a knee during the final seconds.
Then, moments later, coach Mike Spargo told his Dundy County-Stratton football team of the likelihood of their dream season not finishing inside Memorial Stadium.
There will be no trip to Lincoln to play where the Huskers play, but the ultimate goal remains in front of them, and that's all that matters.
Thanks to a dominant fourth quarter, offensively and defensively, No. 3 Dundy County-Stratton overcame a four-point deficit to post a 42-24 win against No. 4 Tri County in the Class D-1 state semifinals Friday at Tri County High School.
“We were just told that we might not be playing at the big ‘N,’ but you know what, that doesn’t matter,” senior workhorse Serbando Diaz said. “It’s an 80-yard field, 40 (wide). Still the same thing.”
The Tigers will play at No. 2 Burwell next Friday in the state final. Burwell knocked out Dundy County-Stratton in last year’s semifinals. A year before that, the Tigers reached the quarterfinals. It’s been a nice ascend to the top in Class D-1.
“I think every group I’ve had has been deserving of it,” Spargo said. “But this group, especially with the way the year started, I didn’t want the season to be taken away from these guys, just with the outstanding talent we had in our senior class and what they’ve done for our program.”
The Tigers (11-1), in the midst of a long second-half drive, trailed 24-20 to Tri County when the third quarter reached zeros.
They then capped a 15-play, 65-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run by Myers to take a 28-24 lead. After sophomore Alex Englot picked off an overthrown ball on the ensuing drive, the Tigers marched down and expanded the lead on Myers’ 5-yard touchdown throw to sophomore Corbin Horner.
The Trojans were unable to recover from some big punches, with their three fourth-quarter possessions each stalling out in four plays.
“That’s kind of been our goal for the year, just try to wear people down,” Spargo said. “We talk about it about it being like body blows in a boxing match. We just want to wear you down and get in those championship rounds and then take the knockout blow, and that’s what our kids do.”
Myers and Diaz delivered some of those blows with some physical carries. Diaz, who entered the game averaging 170.5 yards per game, had 29 carries for 184 yards, including 11 touches on the Tigers’ go-ahead drive. The 5-foot-8, 155-pound back also slipped out the backfield for two wide-open touchdown catches (51 and 30 yards) in the first half.
Myers, meanwhile, rushed for 135 yards and had a hand in each of the Tigers’ touchdowns, rushing for two scores and passing for four others.
Tri County had its opportunities. Penalties negated two second-half touchdowns, including a 60-yarder by quarterback Cole Siems (on the same drive that ended on an interception). Another drive reached the DCS 4-yard line before going backward because of penalties and netting no points.
That didn’t take away from what Tri County was able to accomplish. The Trojans’ senior class won one game its freshman year, and reached the state semifinals as juniors and seniors, finishing this season at 10-1.
“We belonged and we were setting the foundation,” Trojan coach Brett Scheiding said. “Just the amount of growth these guys have seen through their careers. … Just such a smart group and it’s been so fun to coach them.”
