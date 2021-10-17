After some food for thought, Lincoln Lutheran finds its playoff level three weeks early

When the Lincoln Lutheran football team lost its second game in three weeks, falling 30-13 to Yutan, coach Greg Nelson noticed some grimaces and discontent on his sideline.
Over the next week, he hatched a plan to get the Warriors back on track. Following a 41-7 win over Syracuse, the team bus took a slight detour on the way back to Lincoln, instead arriving at Nelson’s home.
As they shared sloppy joes, chips and watermelon around the Friday night campfire, the Warriors had an honest conversation about their goals and what they wanted to achieve from the season. Call it food for thought.
“They said, ‘We want to go 3-0,’ and we told them that we’re going to have to prepare for each of these games as if they’re playoff games,” Nelson said.
A 30-17 win over Bishop Neumann and 28-21 win over Centennial, both presumptive playoff teams in Class C-2, has proved that the playoff preparation is working as intended.
“It’s exactly where we wanted to be in the last two games,” said Nelson.
The Warriors are 6-2 this season as the No. 8 team in Class C-2, and it’s possible their losses to No. 1 Archbishop Bergan and No. 5 Yutan were needed to ensure that the Lincoln Lutheran offense would evolve over the course of the season. The Warriors seem to roll out a new look on every possession, sometimes going with three running backs and one wide receiver, or perhaps shifting to four-wide sets on the next drive.
Plus, the Warriors rotate between Josh Duitsman, typically a pocket passer, and the dual-threat Garret Hoefs at quarterback. The rotation appears to be helping both of them after Hoefs tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass and Duitsman ran for a 75-yard score last week in a reversal of their typical roles.
“They keep surprising me every week,” Nelson said. “It makes us a little more dangerous knowing Josh can run it, too, and Garret’s developed so much as a passer this year; he’s taken a big step forward with his arm strength and accuracy.”
Duitsman has 1,141 yards and nine touchdowns in the air this season along with two rushing scores, while Hoefs has 318 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to go with three more touchdowns in the air.
Plus, adding running backs William Jurgens and Cole Seeba plus the dynamic receiving trio of Max Bartels, Jonny Puelz and Jameson Pella to the mix makes for a pretty talented, versatile offense. Most of the Warriors’ veterans play both ways, including Jack L’Heureux, the team leader on defense with 74 tackles.
The Warriors’ final regular-season game against Wilber-Clatonia marks the sixth opponent on Lincoln Lutheran’s schedule that will likely make the playoffs. Lincoln Lutheran is currently in line to host a home game in the first round of the playoffs, and a rematch with a prior opponent is entirely possible.
No matter who the Warriors go up against, they’ve been practicing their playoff preparation for several weeks already. And with a group of talented, selfless players ready to do whatever it takes to win each week, Lincoln Lutheran appears poised for a serious playoff run.
“Everyone knows there are other people on the team who are really talented as well,” Nelson said. “They’re willing to sacrifice to get us all where we need to be, and it makes us really hard to defend. I also think the structure we put it in gets everybody fired up every week.”
High school football Week 8 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
Week 8! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.
Ja Reese Lott-Buzby threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as Lincoln High rolled to a 34-0 win over Omaha Northwest, plus other scores and highlights from Friday night.
Lincoln Southeast battles, but can't overcome momentum-shifting kick return in 42-14 loss to No. 6 Gretna
Just went it felt like the Knights swiped some momentum on a wild TD, Gretna returned a kick return for a touchdown to wipe that away.
The Bluejays led 33-0 at halftime and never looked back.
Cam Kozeal showed no early game jitters in his promotion to the big stage. The junior guided the Patriots to a 43-0 halftime lead by throwing four touchdowns.
Here's a look at the top performers in the Heartland Athletic Conference and area through Week 7:
Millard South defeated Lincoln North Star 50-14 behind Cam Kozeal on Friday at Seacrest Field. Journal Star photos by Justin Wan
Lincoln East and Lincoln Northeast played a high school football game Friday at Seacrest Field.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7