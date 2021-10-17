After some food for thought, Lincoln Lutheran finds its playoff level three weeks early

When the Lincoln Lutheran football team lost its second game in three weeks, falling 30-13 to Yutan, coach Greg Nelson noticed some grimaces and discontent on his sideline.

Over the next week, he hatched a plan to get the Warriors back on track. Following a 41-7 win over Syracuse, the team bus took a slight detour on the way back to Lincoln, instead arriving at Nelson’s home.

As they shared sloppy joes, chips and watermelon around the Friday night campfire, the Warriors had an honest conversation about their goals and what they wanted to achieve from the season. Call it food for thought.

“They said, ‘We want to go 3-0,’ and we told them that we’re going to have to prepare for each of these games as if they’re playoff games,” Nelson said.

A 30-17 win over Bishop Neumann and 28-21 win over Centennial, both presumptive playoff teams in Class C-2, has proved that the playoff preparation is working as intended.

“It’s exactly where we wanted to be in the last two games,” said Nelson.