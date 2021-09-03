After shaky season opener, Grand Island plays a 'clean' game to take down Pius X

Grand Island made a complete turnaround when it came to turnovers Friday night at Aldrich Field.

After committing six turnovers in a three-point loss to Kearney last week in their season opener, the Islanders played mistake-free football and converted a pair of Lincoln Pius X turnovers into 14 points in claiming a 28-14 victory.

“We always stress it, but we did some extra ball security circle drills this week,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said. “It was uncharacteristic of our guys and we didn’t dwell or harp on it. I thought we played a clean game tonight without any turnovers and very few penalties.”

The first score of the game came off a turnover — a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown by Grand Island’s Jace Chrisman less than two minutes into the game.

A fumble recovery by the Islanders’ Carson Leiting at the Pius X 34-yard line with 5:42 left in the game led to the final insurance TD — an 11-yard pass on a rollout by quarterback Kytan Fyfe to Chrisman with 2:20 remaining.

Fyfe, a senior, led a dominant second half by the Islanders (1-1), who outgained Pius X 206-36 after intermission and ran 23 more offensive plays than the Thunderbolts to pull away from a 14-14 halftime deadlock.