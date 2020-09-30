After quick start in game 1, Pius X offense finding its stride again following early-season sputters

Lincoln Pius X’s offense exploded for 20 points in the first half of its football season opener against Lincoln East.
Then the Thunderbolts hit a wall. Over the next three games, Pius X scored 22 points total, managing just seven in a road loss at Grand Island (24-7) in Week 2 and three at Gretna (35-3) in Week 4.
There were signs, however, in the Bolts’ 16-13 triumph over Lincoln North Star last Friday that might be turning around. Junior running back Will Barrett, pressed into action when senior starter Blake Vodicka went down with a knee injury, became the first 100-yard rusher of the season for the Thunderbolts, picking up 103 yards on 26 carries.
But it was a pair of touchdown passes from senior quarterback Colby Chapelle to senior wide receiver Drew Easley that made the difference. Chapelle completed 6 of 16 throws for 131 yards, with Easley hauling in five of those for 119 yards, including a 66-yarder that went to the end zone.
“We were able to get some things going and we executed a lot better,” said Pius X coach Ryan Kearney, whose Thunderbolts (2-3) host Class A No. 3 Millard South on Friday (7 p.m. kickoff).
“Just across the board, we were staying on blocks and making sure everyone carried out their assignment,” Kearney added. “What we talked about all last week was everybody finding just one thing to get better at. The guys took that to heart, and it showed on Friday night.”
It was the work up front by sophomore center Tyler Castle, sophomore left guard Barrett Walker, senior right guard Taylor Murphy, junior left tackle Tyler Kerkman, senior right tackle Andre Honz and senior tight end Conner Gokie that got Barrett going in his first start at running back.
“I give all the credit to the linemen, they had a great game, they blocked really well up front and gave me holes to run through,” said the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Barrett. “That 100-yard game doesn’t happen without them.”
This is the fourth year that Chapelle and Easley have been together as quarterback and receiver, and that chemistry is beginning to blossom in their senior seasons.
“Working out together in the summer has really paid off,” said Chapelle, who is also the Thunderbolts’ kicker and punter. The 6-foot, 180-pounder is averaging 41.9 yards per punt in 31 kicks. “I’ve formed a trust with him that he’s going to go out and get those balls that I put up there. We’ve developed that timing you need between quarterback and receiver to be successful.”
Easley said Pius X’s enhanced running game against the Navigators contributed heavily to the success through the air.
“Opening up the running game forced the defense to come up and it gave us space to complete some passes,” said Easley, a cousin of former Lincoln Pius X Super-State basketball player Charlie Easley who now plays collegiately at South Dakota State after a year with the Huskers.
“For us to be successful offensively, we have to have a great group effort, it’s not just one single person or one area of the offense who can carry us,” Easley added.
Millard South (3-1) has become a familiar opponent for Pius X — this will be the sixth meeting between the schools since 2016. The Patriots have won the past four encounters, including a 41-3 victory at Millard South a year ago.
