After quick start in game 1, Pius X offense finding its stride again following early-season sputters

“Just across the board, we were staying on blocks and making sure everyone carried out their assignment,” Kearney added. “What we talked about all last week was everybody finding just one thing to get better at. The guys took that to heart, and it showed on Friday night.”

It was the work up front by sophomore center Tyler Castle, sophomore left guard Barrett Walker, senior right guard Taylor Murphy, junior left tackle Tyler Kerkman, senior right tackle Andre Honz and senior tight end Conner Gokie that got Barrett going in his first start at running back.

“I give all the credit to the linemen, they had a great game, they blocked really well up front and gave me holes to run through,” said the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Barrett. “That 100-yard game doesn’t happen without them.”

This is the fourth year that Chapelle and Easley have been together as quarterback and receiver, and that chemistry is beginning to blossom in their senior seasons.