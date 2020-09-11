After pair of losses, Silver Hawks earn their wings late by finishing strong for first win of season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In losses to Gretna and Lincoln Southeast in the past two weeks, Lincoln Southwest’s football team started fast, only to fizzle the final three quarters.

The Silver Hawks turned the tables and were much happier with the result Friday.

After a disastrous start, Southwest scored the last 48 points to claim a 48-7 victory over Lincoln Northeast at Seacrest Field.

“We’ll take a strong finish any day of the week,” said Southwest coach Andrew Sherman, whose team improved to 1-2. “Hats off to Northeast and coach (Dan) Martin; they came out and played really hard and had us on our heels early. Our guys are resilient, though. We came out and made the mistakes we made the first two games, but we were able to bounce back and fix a lot of those little things that had haunted us.”

Southwest (1-2) recovered from an early turnover and Rocket score to pick up 236 yards in the first half and take a 10-7 lead into intermission.

Two plays after Ahmed Alsayid recovered a Southwest muff on the opening kickoff, Northeast’s Xavier Gary scored on a 23-yard run for a 7-0 Rockets lead 44 seconds into the game.