After pair of losses, Silver Hawks earn their wings late by finishing strong for first win of season

In losses to Gretna and Lincoln Southeast in the past two weeks, Lincoln Southwest’s football team started fast, only to fizzle the final three quarters.
The Silver Hawks turned the tables and were much happier with the result Friday.
After a disastrous start, Southwest scored the last 48 points to claim a 48-7 victory over Lincoln Northeast at Seacrest Field.
“We’ll take a strong finish any day of the week,” said Southwest coach Andrew Sherman, whose team improved to 1-2. “Hats off to Northeast and coach (Dan) Martin; they came out and played really hard and had us on our heels early. Our guys are resilient, though. We came out and made the mistakes we made the first two games, but we were able to bounce back and fix a lot of those little things that had haunted us.”
Southwest (1-2) recovered from an early turnover and Rocket score to pick up 236 yards in the first half and take a 10-7 lead into intermission.
Two plays after Ahmed Alsayid recovered a Southwest muff on the opening kickoff, Northeast’s Xavier Gary scored on a 23-yard run for a 7-0 Rockets lead 44 seconds into the game.
Southwest narrowed the deficit to 7-3 on a 30-yard field goal by Braeden Bestmann later in the opening period before taking the lead to stay on a 31-yard quarterback draw by backup senior quarterback Noah Russell with 2 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first half.
The Silver Hawks had a drive go from their own 2-yard line to the Northeast 7 before the Rockets’ Ivan Eloume tackled Southwest running back Telo Arsiaga for a 2-yard loss on third down and Josh Platter broke through and tackled Arsiaga for another 2-yard loss on fourth down.
Arsiaga had 92 of his 151 yards in the first half while also catching four passes for 43 yards.
“It all started with our offensive line, and they don’t get enough credit,” said Arsiaga, who scored three third-quarter touchdowns to break the game open. “They created some huge holes and they deserve all the attention.”
Russell led Southwest on a 71-yard march to score the go-ahead touchdown, completing 4 of 4 passes for 43 yards in the drive.
Southwest took control with 24 points in the third quarter. The Silver Hawk defense swarmed Northeast quarterback Jeremiah Collier for a safety, then Arsiaga added TD runs of 2, 47 and 1 yards to extend the lead to 34-7.
Southwest stuffed a Rocket fake punt attempt at the Northeast 16, then Arsiaga connected with Grant Miller for a 15-yard halfback pass before scoring his 1-yard TD run.
A pair of Southwest backup running backs scored in the fourth quarter — Carter McElhose on a 7-yard run and Cal Newell on a 37-yard scamper — to produce the final score.
Southwest’s defense limited Northeast (0-3) to 65 total yards, including minus-9 in the second half. Miller and McElhose each had an interception in the first half for the Hawks.
“Our defense plays hard as heck and they’re always flying to the ball,” Sherman said. “They’re fun to watch. The defense really stepped up in the second half and gave us a short field.”
Northeast suffered a slow start in a loss to Lincoln North Star last week, and Martin was pleased how his team came out of the gates against Southwest.
“We’re getting closer,” Martin said. “We saw some mental errors that came back to hurt us and put ourselves behind the chains, and we didn’t capitalize on some opportunities. But I think the first half showed we’re making progress.”
Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9.11
