After injury at QB, Bennington's Mostek emerges as one of Class B's best running backs

Last year, Bennington’s Dylan Mostek was part of a great one-two punch at running back with Tyler Leclair, racking up 686 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Leclair graduated, but Bennington coach Kam Lenhart was excited to see what Mostek could do as the Badgers’ lead back this season.
Turns out that excitement was well-warranted.
In just one game, Mostek ran for over half his yardage total from a year ago and nearly equaled his season total for touchdowns. The senior running back was key to Class B No. 2 Bennington’s 45-20 win over No. 9 Northwest as his 355 rushing yards and five touchdowns led the way on offense.
“By watching him last year we knew he would be a good back because he gets vertical quick,” Lenhart said. “When he’s the every-down back, we wanted to see if he could handle 25 carries, and he handled it well. Hopefully, it’s just the start and he can continue to do it.”
No running back can go for 300 yards without a strong offensive line leading the way, and that was certainly the case for Mostek. The Badgers return four starters along the offensive line — Jameson Krayneski, Jake Stier, Cody Harris and Nathan Schaefer — and establishing the run was a key team goal for Week 1.
The reliance on Mostek was partially by design and partially by necessity after Bennington’s senior quarterback, Seth Wempen, broke his collarbone early in the game against Northwest. While the Badgers are hoping the injury isn’t season-ending, it’s tough to stomach for a player who missed the entire 2020 season due to a broken leg suffered during preseason.
“We’re hoping that it can get healed up for the end of the year, but it’s just unfortunate for a kid who’s done everything right and that it had to happen twice,” Lenhart said.
Bennington’s replacement at quarterback has a familiar name for Badger fans, though. Kale Bird led the offense last season, and junior Trey Bird stepped in seamlessly last Friday as he threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns. The Badgers’ upcoming schedule doesn’t look forgiving for an inexperienced quarterback with No. 5 Aurora, No. 7 Norris and No. 1 Omaha Skutt up over the next three weeks.
But, with Mostek leading the charge on offense and a defense that "played with some swag" last week, the Badgers remain one of the teams to beat in Class B.
This week, they face the challenge of a road trip to Aurora, last year’s state runner-up, which is coming off a disappointing Week 1 loss to North Platte. A big season-opening win has created some momentum, but another win this Friday could set up the Badgers as a serious state-title contender.
“It just sets the tone of where we are because everyone can start 1-0, but can you continue to win week-in and week-out?” Lenhart said. “They’re going to be ready to play and they’re going to be a physical team, so we’re going to have to be more physical than them. They’re going to bring it, so we have to be ready to go.”
Recap a wild Week 1 with the Journal Star crew. Here's all of our high school football content from Friday
OK, Week 1 brought it. Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night. Check them out here.
A look at the latest scores and schedules from the prep gridiron.
A little bit of everything in this one: several critical plays, a decisive two-point attempt, a highlight reel catch and throw...
Heading to the locker room trailing 19-7, the Knights "needed a spark." So, they reached deeper into the playbook in a second-half rout.
After 'first-game jitters,' Gretna makes scores stand up as it flexes defensive muscles against Silver Hawks
Mike Kayl said he warned his team all week about "shooting ourselves in the foot." So much for that. But, more importantly, the Dragons are 1-0.
Houck nails game-winning field goal as new-look Elkhorn plays familiar game to top Norris: 'That's what we do'
Elkhorn is missing a few key faces, but it stuck to the program's pillars of success — and it did something even last year's state title team didn't.
Fremont coach Lee Jennings said he wants to continue building interest in football among the community's youth. Maybe Friday night helped.
Trenton Cielocha's memorable debut — on both sides of the ball — helps Columbus Scotus upset No. 3 Wahoo
How's that for a debut? Cielocha had two touchdowns on offense, and picked off two passes as a defender to spark the Shamrock win.
Taking a trip around the Capital City to see how Lincoln teams fared on the gridiron Friday night.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7