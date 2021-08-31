After injury at QB, Bennington's Mostek emerges as one of Class B's best running backs

“We’re hoping that it can get healed up for the end of the year, but it’s just unfortunate for a kid who’s done everything right and that it had to happen twice,” Lenhart said.

Bennington’s replacement at quarterback has a familiar name for Badger fans, though. Kale Bird led the offense last season, and junior Trey Bird stepped in seamlessly last Friday as he threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns. The Badgers’ upcoming schedule doesn’t look forgiving for an inexperienced quarterback with No. 5 Aurora, No. 7 Norris and No. 1 Omaha Skutt up over the next three weeks.

But, with Mostek leading the charge on offense and a defense that "played with some swag" last week, the Badgers remain one of the teams to beat in Class B.

This week, they face the challenge of a road trip to Aurora, last year’s state runner-up, which is coming off a disappointing Week 1 loss to North Platte. A big season-opening win has created some momentum, but another win this Friday could set up the Badgers as a serious state-title contender.