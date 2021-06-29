After impressing coaches at workout, Bergan's McIntyre commits to Craig Bohl's Wyoming Cowboys

Koa McIntyre was in Florida earlier this week for vacation. After quite a busy June, it's much deserved.
The Archbishop Bergan senior-to-be attended camps at Nebraska, North Dakota State and Kansas State, and traveled to Laramie, Wyoming, for a workout with the Cowboys.
After impressing head coach Craig Bohl and the staff there, he earned a scholarship offer, and it didn't take long for McIntyre to accept.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete prospect announced his pledge to Wyoming on Monday.
"I looked around the area, Laramie, and I thought it was very beautiful," said McIntyre, who also attended a Rivals camp in Atlanta. "It's a very supported community in Wyoming, the only (Division I) college, everyone is always at the games, it's always packed. That's what I love about it, just the fans.
100% committed!! 🤠 @FightingKnights @CoachCBohl @CoachABohl @JaySawvel @_Josh_McIntyre @LoriMc79 @Kade_McIntyre pic.twitter.com/wNiLY63kES— koa mcintyre (@KoaMcintyre) June 28, 2021
"The facilities are amazing and technology there with the lifting is just amazing, and just the coaches. They have a great vibe."
McIntyre created some good vibes during his one-on-one workout in front of coaches Saturday. His vertical was 37 inches, his broad jump was 10-4 and he was time at 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, an impressive mark considering his size.
An offer from Coach Bohl immediately followed.
McIntyre also had offers from Air Force, Army and FCS power North Dakota State.
McIntyre made his greatest impact last fall at quarterback for Archbishop Bergan where he rewrote many pages of the record book. He accounted for 3,443 yards of total offense, becoming the first Knight to pass for more than 1,000 yards and rush for another 1,000 yards, as well as the first 2,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher in school history. He had 48 total touchdowns, including 31 through the air, and he helped lead the Knights to the Class C-2 state final and earned first-team all-state honors.
Wyoming sees McIntyre as a safety prospect, he says. That's perfectly fine for McIntyre, who has dreams that go beyond playing Division I football.
"I’m just very proud that I get to actually keep going with my dream, that I’m not done yet," said McIntyre, who has been clocked at 4.3 in the 40. "I’m trying to pursue my dream to the NFL and I think I could do that at Wyoming. They’ve got a great program."
