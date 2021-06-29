After impressing coaches at workout, Bergan's McIntyre commits to Craig Bohl's Wyoming Cowboys

Koa McIntyre was in Florida earlier this week for vacation. After quite a busy June, it's much deserved.

The Archbishop Bergan senior-to-be attended camps at Nebraska, North Dakota State and Kansas State, and traveled to Laramie, Wyoming, for a workout with the Cowboys.

After impressing head coach Craig Bohl and the staff there, he earned a scholarship offer, and it didn't take long for McIntyre to accept.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete prospect announced his pledge to Wyoming on Monday.

"I looked around the area, Laramie, and I thought it was very beautiful," said McIntyre, who also attended a Rivals camp in Atlanta. "It's a very supported community in Wyoming, the only (Division I) college, everyone is always at the games, it's always packed. That's what I love about it, just the fans.

"The facilities are amazing and technology there with the lifting is just amazing, and just the coaches. They have a great vibe."

McIntyre created some good vibes during his one-on-one workout in front of coaches Saturday. His vertical was 37 inches, his broad jump was 10-4 and he was time at 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, an impressive mark considering his size.

An offer from Coach Bohl immediately followed.