After frantic first half, key defensive adjustment leads Southeast to 28-21 win over Southwest

It’s a good thing Lincoln Southeast slowed down its scoring in the second half, because most of its student section had already run out of baby powder.
A frantic first half — three touchdowns for each team in quick succession — gave way to a slugfest in the second half at Seacrest Field on Friday. Both sets of fans in the packed house had plenty to cheer in a game that the coaches described as “great” and “tremendous.”
Class A No. 5 Southeast scored the lone touchdown of the second half as a pair of touchdowns from Max Buettenback and Jake Appleget lifted the Knights to a 28-21 win.
“Give Southwest credit, they’re a very good football team and that was a great high school football game,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. “Those kids on both sides played their hearts out tonight.”
The Lincoln Southeast (2-0) student section emptied some of its baby powder on the opening kickoff, and it didn’t take long for the students to go rummaging for more with each ensuing touchdown. Both quarterbacks flashed their skills in the first quarter, with Southeast’s Willem Reddick hitting Appleget for a pair of touchdowns, including one with double coverage draped over the NU football commit.
Meanwhile, junior Collin Fritton also threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes for Lincoln Southwest (0-2), with Tairen Rahe and Aidan Welch coming down with the scores. A 21-21 halftime score was an achievement on its own for Southeast, which trailed by 12 points at Omaha North last week, and the first-half effort was much-improved this time around.
“We talked about coming out with a little faster start this week offensively and we certainly did that,” Gottula said.
The key adjustment at halftime for Southeast was on defense, where Southwest caused the Knights issues in the first half. Southwest coach Andrew Sherman felt his personnel grouping may have caught Southeast off guard initially, but those halftime changes by the Knights were the reason behind Southwest’s goose egg on offense in the second half.
“We got a big second half out of our defense; we’ve done a great job of making adjustments defensively, so give credit to our kids and coaching staff,” Gottula said.
Credit also has to go to Buettenback, who scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter. In addition to his two scores, Buettenback made an interception and helped run down the clock late in the second half. Southeast’s offensive line, anchored by Nebraska commit Gunnar Gottula, did well to push the line of scrimmage as the game went on.
Southwest’s last offensive possession ended in a turnover on downs, a fitting representation of a near-upset win. The Silver Hawks also fell short by seven points against Gretna last week, leaving Sherman ready for a true win instead of simply a moral one.
“I have mixed emotions, because I was super-proud of their effort but I was super-upset that we didn’t pull it out at the end,” Sherman said.
Meanwhile, Southeast proved its competitive spirit for the second week in a row, this time with a measured second-half performance instead of a frantic comeback as the Knights remain unbeaten on the season.
“I thought our kids executed at a really high level; we expect them to play well and I think they did a nice job all night,” Gottula said.
