After frantic first half, key defensive adjustment leads Southeast to 28-21 win over Southwest

It’s a good thing Lincoln Southeast slowed down its scoring in the second half, because most of its student section had already run out of baby powder.

A frantic first half — three touchdowns for each team in quick succession — gave way to a slugfest in the second half at Seacrest Field on Friday. Both sets of fans in the packed house had plenty to cheer in a game that the coaches described as “great” and “tremendous.”

Class A No. 5 Southeast scored the lone touchdown of the second half as a pair of touchdowns from Max Buettenback and Jake Appleget lifted the Knights to a 28-21 win.

“Give Southwest credit, they’re a very good football team and that was a great high school football game,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. “Those kids on both sides played their hearts out tonight.”

The Lincoln Southeast (2-0) student section emptied some of its baby powder on the opening kickoff, and it didn’t take long for the students to go rummaging for more with each ensuing touchdown. Both quarterbacks flashed their skills in the first quarter, with Southeast’s Willem Reddick hitting Appleget for a pair of touchdowns, including one with double coverage draped over the NU football commit.