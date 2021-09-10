 Skip to main content
After comeback stunner, No. 10 Spartans bounce back in a big way against Norfolk
CLASS A | LINCOLN EAST 56, NORFOLK 7

Lincoln East jumped to a big lead against Papillion-La Vista South before the Titans rallied for a stunning win last week.

The Spartans made sure there was no comeback Friday.

The Class A No. 10 Spartans (2-1) posted 42 points in the game's first 16 minutes en route to a 56-7 victory at Norfolk.

After forcing a punt to open the game, East scored in three plays, and took a 14-0 lead on Noah Walters' strike to Billie Stephenson.

Walters connected with Malachi Coleman for a 65-yard touchdown less than two minutes later.

When Norfolk (1-2) did respond, the Spartans had a quick answer. Jalen Welch returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to give East a 35-7 lead.

Then Billy Stevenson intercepted a Norfolk pass in Panther territory, which set up Walters' 35-yard touchdown to Cooper Erikson with 9:37 remaining in the first half.

The Spartans kept their foot on the gas.

Welch broke through the middle for a 16-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 49-7 with 6:26 remaining in the first half.

Another Spartan interception set up East's eighth touchdown of the first half — a 10-yard touchdown catch by Luke Greisen.

East will host Millard North next week.

