After blowout loss earlier this month, Elkhorn South 'chose the correct path,' rolls by Southwest

The Class A No. 5 Elkhorn South football team scored on its opening drive — a 23-yard touchdown run by Will Skradis — and never relented in a 49-0 win against Lincoln Southwest on Thursday night at Seacrest Field.

Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg said his team discussed the importance of starting fast.

“We just told our players that we were going to need to come out of the gates hard and take the first swing, and we couldn’t wait for things to get started," Rosenberg said. "I think a key, too, was our special teams. We had a ton of yards in punt returns, which set us up on a short field all night and allowed us to be really efficient and play downhill.”

The Storm’s second and third scoring drives were long and methodical, each ending in a Cole Ballard rushing touchdown. Combining their efficient offense with a defense that imposed its will in the trenches, Elkhorn South looked every bit like one of the best teams in Class A.

Elkhorn South's defense was led by defensive end Maverick Noonan, a potential FBS player who has an offer from Kansas.