After blossoming into one of the state’s top pass rushers, Pius X’s Frank seeking to ‘shock a lot of people’ against No. 1 Millard South
PREP FOOTBALL

After blossoming into one of the state’s top pass rushers, Pius X’s Frank seeking to ‘shock a lot of people’ against No. 1 Millard South

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln East, 8.26

Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters (left) gets sacked by Lincoln Pius X's James Frank in the second quarter on Aug. 26 at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

If there’s one attribute that stands out from the Lincoln Pius X football team, it’s toughness.

The Thunderbolts, off to a 2-3 start, have a physical play style that challenges every opponent they face. Defensively, Pius X is a hard team to overcome because of its disciplined, tough approach, something that comes naturally when there’s 6-foot-4 James Frank leading the way.

As a starting defensive end, tight end and contributor on special teams, Frank almost never gets to take a play off. As you’d expect, that’s perfectly fine with him.

“It’s very hard, but this whole summer I was just working super-hard in the weight room and with conditioning because I knew I was going to be a two-way player,” said Frank.

Frank gained some valuable varsity experience as a sophomore and junior when he rotated in defensively as a stand-up linebacker, but the senior has grown into one of the state’s best pass rushers as a senior. His seven sacks are tied for second-most in the state, just behind Papillion-La Vista’s Will Hubert with 7½ sacks.

Frank also has the third-most tackles on Pius X, 25 thus far, and he credits his length, athletic ability and physical strength as the qualities that help him get to the quarterback with such regularity.

“I feel great about it, it’s always great to average more than one sack per game,” said Frank. “I’m blessed and hopefully I start getting some looks.”

Plenty of colleges over the last couple of weeks have reached out to Frank, who is eager to continue playing football at the next level. In addition to his defensive strengths, he’s also caught three touchdowns for Pius X this season as a tight end. The Thunderbolts will likely need Frank to make plays on both sides of the ball this week because their upcoming opponent, Class A No. 1 Millard South, has shown few weaknesses during its 5-0 start.

Since the Thunderbolts have a losing record, Frank understands how important Thursday’s game is to their season. But rather than pressure, he sees opportunity.

“You’ve got to go in there with nothing to lose; to me, that’s just a great opportunity to see what you’re made of,” Frank said. “I think on the field our team is playing with a little chip on our shoulder, and a lot of teams are overlooking us and thinking we’re not that good of a team.”

Frank also plans to be a key player on the Thunderbolts’ basketball team this winter, and he’s continuing to make progress in the weight room after hitting the 500-pound mark on his squat and 290-pound mark on his bench press this summer. Basketball, recruiting and college are all in Frank’s future, but he’s laser-focused on the challenge of this week’s matchup.

The Thunderbolts are known for their tough attitude, and now it’s their time to show why.

“We’re going up against the No. 1 team in the state, but I think we’ll shock a lot of people with our performance,” Frank said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

