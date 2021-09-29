After blossoming into one of the state’s top pass rushers, Pius X’s Frank seeking to ‘shock a lot of people’ against No. 1 Millard South

Plenty of colleges over the last couple of weeks have reached out to Frank, who is eager to continue playing football at the next level. In addition to his defensive strengths, he’s also caught three touchdowns for Pius X this season as a tight end. The Thunderbolts will likely need Frank to make plays on both sides of the ball this week because their upcoming opponent, Class A No. 1 Millard South, has shown few weaknesses during its 5-0 start.

Since the Thunderbolts have a losing record, Frank understands how important Thursday’s game is to their season. But rather than pressure, he sees opportunity.

“You’ve got to go in there with nothing to lose; to me, that’s just a great opportunity to see what you’re made of,” Frank said. “I think on the field our team is playing with a little chip on our shoulder, and a lot of teams are overlooking us and thinking we’re not that good of a team.”

Frank also plans to be a key player on the Thunderbolts’ basketball team this winter, and he’s continuing to make progress in the weight room after hitting the 500-pound mark on his squat and 290-pound mark on his bench press this summer. Basketball, recruiting and college are all in Frank’s future, but he’s laser-focused on the challenge of this week’s matchup.