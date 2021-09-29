After blossoming into one of the state’s top pass rushers, Pius X’s Frank seeking to ‘shock a lot of people’ against No. 1 Millard South

If there’s one attribute that stands out from the Lincoln Pius X football team, it’s toughness.
The Thunderbolts, off to a 2-3 start, have a physical play style that challenges every opponent they face. Defensively, Pius X is a hard team to overcome because of its disciplined, tough approach, something that comes naturally when there’s 6-foot-4 James Frank leading the way.
As a starting defensive end, tight end and contributor on special teams, Frank almost never gets to take a play off. As you’d expect, that’s perfectly fine with him.
“It’s very hard, but this whole summer I was just working super-hard in the weight room and with conditioning because I knew I was going to be a two-way player,” said Frank.
Frank gained some valuable varsity experience as a sophomore and junior when he rotated in defensively as a stand-up linebacker, but the senior has grown into one of the state’s best pass rushers as a senior. His seven sacks are tied for second-most in the state, just behind Papillion-La Vista’s Will Hubert with 7½ sacks.
Frank also has the third-most tackles on Pius X, 25 thus far, and he credits his length, athletic ability and physical strength as the qualities that help him get to the quarterback with such regularity.
“I feel great about it, it’s always great to average more than one sack per game,” said Frank. “I’m blessed and hopefully I start getting some looks.”
Prep Extra Credit, 9/29: Highlighting some of the top performances in football, softball and volleyball
Plenty of colleges over the last couple of weeks have reached out to Frank, who is eager to continue playing football at the next level. In addition to his defensive strengths, he’s also caught three touchdowns for Pius X this season as a tight end. The Thunderbolts will likely need Frank to make plays on both sides of the ball this week because their upcoming opponent, Class A No. 1 Millard South, has shown few weaknesses during its 5-0 start.
Since the Thunderbolts have a losing record, Frank understands how important Thursday’s game is to their season. But rather than pressure, he sees opportunity.
“You’ve got to go in there with nothing to lose; to me, that’s just a great opportunity to see what you’re made of,” Frank said. “I think on the field our team is playing with a little chip on our shoulder, and a lot of teams are overlooking us and thinking we’re not that good of a team.”
It started with a phone call from Cozad. What followed was a Hall of Fame career for Pius X's Tim Aylward
Frank also plans to be a key player on the Thunderbolts’ basketball team this winter, and he’s continuing to make progress in the weight room after hitting the 500-pound mark on his squat and 290-pound mark on his bench press this summer. Basketball, recruiting and college are all in Frank’s future, but he’s laser-focused on the challenge of this week’s matchup.
The Thunderbolts are known for their tough attitude, and now it’s their time to show why.
“We’re going up against the No. 1 team in the state, but I think we’ll shock a lot of people with our performance,” Frank said.
High school football Week 5 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
Week 5! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.
Scores and schedules from another week of high school football.
Coleman hauled in two touchdowns, forced a key fumble and recorded two sacks as he teamed up with Noah Walters to rout the Knights.
No. 3 Aquinas' gamble pays off as late two-point conversion edges No. 4 Oakland-Craig in Class C-2 showdown
Lucas Sellers rolled to the right on a play-action pass and scrambled to the end zone for the winning points.
Bishop Neumann airs it out on offense, clamps down on defense to upset Class C-2 No. 5 Wilber-Clatonia
Bishop Neumann coach Ron Pavlik said his team prides itself on making big plays in the passing game, and the Cavaliers did just that.
After trailing 11-0 as a result of two blocked punts, Papillion-La Vista South defeated Lincoln Southwest 30-11.
'It's just a culture here': Beatrice still riding state-title momentum as 35-21 win over Norris lifts the Orangemen to 5-0
The Orangemen claimed state titles in basketball and baseball. Now, the winning ways are translating on the football field.
'We’re our own worst enemy': Links climb out of early deficit but mistakes spoil comeback effort vs. Columbus
The Links trailed 21-3 before mounting a legitimate comeback effort that couldn't withstand blunders — “Tonight, you know it was heartbreaking.”
Patience pays as Yutan reels off 30 straight points to beat Lincoln Lutheran in battle of rated C-2 teams
When the Class C-2 No. 7 Chieftains fell behind early against No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran, there was no panic on their sideline. And it showed.
Junior running back Matt Bohy scored on touchdown runs of 19, 11 and 17 yards to account for the Thunderbolts' first three touchdowns.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7