After being served 'humble pie' last week, Wahoo convincing in rout of Raymond Central

RAYMOND — After being served a piece of “humble pie” in last week’s 47-22 loss to Ashland-Greenwood, the Wahoo football team was determined not to make the same mistakes twice.
The Warriors may have allowed 436 rushing yards a week ago, but the defending C-1 champs were at their best Friday night in Raymond. A four-touchdown second quarter blew the game open for Class C-1 No. 7 Wahoo, and the Warrior defense recorded its fourth shutout of the year in a 41-0 victory.
“Our defensive unit as a whole played much, much better this week,” Wahoo head coach Chad Fox said. “Having three starters back obviously made a big difference, but we tackled much better and executed well getting off blocks.”
Raymond Central’s final rushing statistics were a far cry from the 400-plus yards Wahoo (5-2) surrendered on the ground last week, as 15 rushing attempts resulted in minus 12 rushing yards for the Mustangs (5-3).
A methodical first drive led to a 13-yard rushing score for Wahoo’s Colin Ludvik midway through the first quarter, and the Warriors’ defensive dominance allowed them to run away in the second quarter.
Wahoo quarterback Tate Nelson led four consecutive touchdown drives, including a 63-yard passing score to Cooper Hancock and a 4-yard toss to Curtis Swahn. Nelson had a final moment of magic to end the first half when he evaded multiple would-be tacklers in the backfield to punch in an 8-yard rushing score and put Wahoo up 35-0.
“Offensively we were executing and sustaining drives and were able to score on some big plays, and those were all things that weren’t happening for us last week,” Fox said.
Nelson finished the game 16-of-21 passing for 242 yards, and he added 40 yards on the ground to go along with three total touchdowns and an interception on defense. Junior running back Ludvik also had a big night as he ran for 117 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground.
Raymond Central’s Conner Kreikmeier went 3-of-7 passing for 55 yards, but first downs were few and far between for the Mustangs. Wahoo outgained them 445-68. Wahoo also played a clean game with only three penalties, and improvements across the board helped it get back to winning ways.
“Last week was a compilation of not getting stops and not sustaining drives, so all in all it was much better this week than what we did last week,” Fox said.
