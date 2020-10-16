After being served 'humble pie' last week, Wahoo convincing in rout of Raymond Central

RAYMOND — After being served a piece of “humble pie” in last week’s 47-22 loss to Ashland-Greenwood, the Wahoo football team was determined not to make the same mistakes twice.

The Warriors may have allowed 436 rushing yards a week ago, but the defending C-1 champs were at their best Friday night in Raymond. A four-touchdown second quarter blew the game open for Class C-1 No. 7 Wahoo, and the Warrior defense recorded its fourth shutout of the year in a 41-0 victory.

“Our defensive unit as a whole played much, much better this week,” Wahoo head coach Chad Fox said. “Having three starters back obviously made a big difference, but we tackled much better and executed well getting off blocks.”

Raymond Central’s final rushing statistics were a far cry from the 400-plus yards Wahoo (5-2) surrendered on the ground last week, as 15 rushing attempts resulted in minus 12 rushing yards for the Mustangs (5-3).

A methodical first drive led to a 13-yard rushing score for Wahoo’s Colin Ludvik midway through the first quarter, and the Warriors’ defensive dominance allowed them to run away in the second quarter.