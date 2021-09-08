After back-to-back three-touchdown performances, Crete's Kracl is ready for more against No. 10 Seward

Isaac Kracl and his Crete teammates have been ready to go for a long time.
The Cardinals played a shortened seven-game schedule in 2020, winning just once as a young team vowed to be better in 2021. They were ready to go for a season opener against York, which featured an hour-and-a-half lightning delay before overtime, and their enthusiasm for the season wasn’t lessened by a failed two-point conversion to give York a 28-27 win.
Instead, Crete had to wait just one more week to pick up a long-awaited win, a 24-14 upset of Class B No. 8 McCook.
“It’s exciting getting our first win and especially against a really good, well-coached team like McCook,” Kracl said. “We were really hungry to get the 'W,' especially after that loss to York it meant a lot to us.”
It’s no understatement to say Kracl has been the reason behind Crete’s strong start to the year. The senior running back has scored six of the team’s seven touchdowns so far. Kracl ran for 219 yards and three touchdowns against York, followed by a 176-yard and two-touchdown outing against McCook in which he also returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown.
Senior quarterback Braden Schmeckpeper has also been solid offensively, with 185 passing yards and 96 rushing yards in two games, and Wilber-Clatonia transfer Will Chica has added to Crete's offensive firepower. Time and time again, Kracl’s strong carries have moved the Cardinals down the field, and he’s currently among the state’s top five rushers in 11-man football this season.
“I think it’s a real testament to how hard I’ve been working since my freshman year,” Kracl said. “I’m really happy that they look up to me as that guy, and it means a lot to me.”
Kracl has already equaled his 2020 total of five rushing touchdowns, and the overall improvement isn’t his alone. The Crete offensive line, led by seniors Bryan Banos and Conner Leiting, has worked consistently in the weight room over the last eight months, and those improvements have shown on the field.
“Bryan’s been a guy to step up from a leadership standpoint,” said Crete head coach Mark Newmyer before the season. “In January he was that guy and started getting guys in the weight room, and he did that all summer long and into the fall.”
‘It’s all about hyping up Nebraska': How gobigreddie gained over 100,000 TikTok followers from his pro-Nebraska content
Last year’s Crete team got its only win of the season against Seward, but this year’s Seward team has also made similar improvements. The Bluejays are off to a 2-0 start and are currently the No. 10 team in Class B after winning a tight 35-32 game over Omaha Gross last week.
After handling 31 carries in back-to-back games, Kracl could be yearning for a lighter workload this week, but he isn’t. Rather, Crete’s stellar running back remains ready to go.
“I’ve been training all summer and the coaches have been preparing me for this,” Kracl said. “I’m ready and I can continue to handle it for the rest of the season.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7