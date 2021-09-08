After back-to-back three-touchdown performances, Crete Kracl’s ready for more against No. 10 Seward

“I think it’s a real testament to how hard I’ve been working since my freshman year,” Kracl said. “I’m really happy that they look up to me as that guy, and it means a lot to me.”

Kracl has already equaled his 2020 total of five rushing touchdowns, and the overall improvement isn’t his alone. The Crete offensive line, led by seniors Bryan Banos and Conner Leiting, has worked consistently in the weight room over the last eight months, and those improvements have shown on the field.

“Bryan’s been a guy to step up from a leadership standpoint,” said Crete head coach Mark Newmyer before the season. “In January he was that guy and started getting guys in the weight room, and he did that all summer long and into the fall.”

Last year’s Crete team got its only win of the season against Seward, but this year’s Seward team has also made similar improvements. The Bluejays are off to a 2-0 start and are currently the No. 10 team in Class B after winning a tight 35-32 game over Omaha Gross last week.

After handling 31 carries in back-to-back games, Kracl could be yearning for a lighter workload this week, but he isn’t. Rather, Crete’s stellar running back remains ready to go.