After back-to-back shutouts on defense, Aquinas prepares for brutal four-week stretch

Depth isn’t one of Aquinas’ strong points, though, as Mimick says this might be his thinnest team “in about 20 years.” Still, the team’s grind-it-out style tends to mask those deficiencies as Aquinas plays the field-position game. Behind kicker John Prochaska and Thege on punts, Mimick feels that strong special teams and defensive play can give them a shot in every game they play.

“We really have a good defense and good, solid kicking teams and we’re also able to pick up first downs on offense and flip the field position,” Mimick said. “Having the ball in our hands a fair amount of the time really helps our defense and kick teams, too.”

The Monarchs’ shutout defense may not last much longer, given the caliber of opponents they’ll face over the next four weeks — Class C-1 No. 5 Columbus Scotus, C-2 No. 10 Crofton, No. 3 Oakland-Craig and No. 1 Archbishop Bergan. Three of those four games are on the road as well, and Mimick is hopeful that some of Aquinas’ younger players will improve due to the strength of those challenges.

There are no guarantees in any of those games, but if Aquinas can keep the same defensive intensity it’s shown over the season’s first two weeks, there’s no reason why the Monarchs can’t keep following their winning formula.