After back-to-back shutouts on defense, Aquinas prepares for brutal four-week stretch

Now in his 32nd year leading the Aquinas football team, Ron Mimick usually has a pretty good idea of what the Monarchs’ strengths will be.
After last year’s defense averaged 14.6 points allowed per game, Mimick knew that a strong defensive front would lead Aquinas’ winning efforts this year. But, did the legendary head coach anticipate that his defense wouldn’t allow a single point over the season’s first two weeks?
“No, probably not,” said Mimick.
The Class C-2 No. 2 Monarchs are the only 11-man team in the state that is yet to allow a single point, thanks to a 27-0 win over Bishop Neumann and 14-0 win over Centennial. All-state lineman Rowdy Truksa, Riley Miller and Paul Buresh lead the charge up front with all three standing 6-foot or taller and about 200 pounds.
“He’s a really good football player that you have to account for,” said Mimick about Truksa. “He makes plays up and down the line, he has good range and a fast motor.”
Combined with a talented group of linebackers and secondary players, Aquinas’ eight returning starters on defense are part of the state’s strongest unit so far. Defensive coordinator Tony Smith also deserves credit for the strong performance, especially after the Monarchs lost a key two-way starter last week.
Quarterback/defensive back Lucas Sellers went down in the first quarter against Centennial, and while the Monarchs rarely throw the ball on offense, Sellers had some success in the passing game last week. Instead, Aquinas pounded the rock with its usual frequency against Centennial as Michael Andel, Curtis Humlicek and Caleb Thege all contributed on offense. Sellers is out for this week’s game, but could return in two weeks’ time.
Depth isn’t one of Aquinas’ strong points, though, as Mimick says this might be his thinnest team “in about 20 years.” Still, the team’s grind-it-out style tends to mask those deficiencies as Aquinas plays the field-position game. Behind kicker John Prochaska and Thege on punts, Mimick feels that strong special teams and defensive play can give them a shot in every game they play.
“We really have a good defense and good, solid kicking teams and we’re also able to pick up first downs on offense and flip the field position,” Mimick said. “Having the ball in our hands a fair amount of the time really helps our defense and kick teams, too.”
The Monarchs’ shutout defense may not last much longer, given the caliber of opponents they’ll face over the next four weeks — Class C-1 No. 5 Columbus Scotus, C-2 No. 10 Crofton, No. 3 Oakland-Craig and No. 1 Archbishop Bergan. Three of those four games are on the road as well, and Mimick is hopeful that some of Aquinas’ younger players will improve due to the strength of those challenges.
There are no guarantees in any of those games, but if Aquinas can keep the same defensive intensity it’s shown over the season’s first two weeks, there’s no reason why the Monarchs can’t keep following their winning formula.
“It’s going to be a real challenge,” Mimick said. “We could win all four or we could lose all four, and that’s my honest assessment.”
