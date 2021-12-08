After 43 seasons, Marty Hingst retiring as Milford football coach

One of the longest-tenured football coaches in the state is putting away the headset.

Marty Hingst is retiring as head coach at Milford at the end of the school year, he told the Journal Star on Wednesday. He coached the Eagles for 43 seasons.

Hingst won 275 games and lead Milford to Class C-1 state championships in 1995 and 1996. His 1979, 1999 and 2010 teams made the state semifinals.

Milford made the state playoffs 18 times under Hingst, including this past season when the Eagles finished 8-2.

Hingst also serves as the school's athletic director.

