After 35 years at Lincoln Pius X, Aylward going out on top as Thunderbolt athletic director
It was only fitting that the final activity Tim Aylward supervised as Lincoln Pius X’s athletic director was a Thunderbolt state championship.

Aylward, already in the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame for guiding Pius X to four Class B state championships and 22 playoff appearances as head football coach, is retiring as the Thunderbolt athletic director at the end of the school year.

Without a high school spring sports season in Nebraska because of the pandemic that shut down sports worldwide, the last time Pius X competed in Aylward’s 11-year stint as AD was the Thunderbolts’ 45-37 win over Lincoln East in the Class A girls basketball state championship game on March 7.

“As an athletic director, normally spring is your busiest time of year, and now to have nothing is very unusual,” Aylward said. “This has been really hard for our kids, especially for the seniors. They put in all this time training and getting ready for the season, and they lost out on that opportunity.”

Instead of racing to soccer and baseball games, track invitationals and golf and tennis meets on the varsity, junior varsity and reserve levels, Aylward spent his time this spring executing many of the behind-the-scenes aspects of the job. He’s secured all of the sports schedules for next school year, lined up officials for future home contests and met with coaches to ensure assistant coaching staffs, equipment and budgets are all in order when his successor, Pius X assistant principal Greg Lesiak, takes over later this summer.

Aylward also oversaw the installation of new field turf at Aldrich Field, a project that would’ve had to wait until summer if spring sports were held as normal.

Aylward’s retirement marks the end of a 35-year career at his alma mater that began in the fall of 1985 replacing another Hall of Fame coach, Vince Aldrich, who died earlier that year. Aylward compiled a 204-113 record in his 31 seasons as football coach, earning Lincoln Journal Star coach of the year honors in 1996.

He was both athletic director and football coach for seven years before retiring as coach after the 2015 season. He also was an assistant track coach during most of his stint at Pius X.

Assistant athletic director and former Pius X volleyball coach Jake Moore said Aylward was a mentor for him both as a coach and administrator.

“Just watching how he ran his football program and how he coached kids, I tried to emulate how he did things and apply it to our volleyball program,” said Moore, who guided the Thunderbolts to seven Class B state volleyball titles and a state-record 20 straight state tournament appearances between 1990 and 2014.

“Now working with him directly the last 11 years (as assistant athletic director), he's a great role model in terms of his philosophy about high school sports and how he runs an athletic department,” added Moore, who will continue his assistant AD duties under Lesiak.

Perhaps the most long-lasting legacy for Aylward as an athletic director was navigating the school into the Heartland Athletic Conference and the transition into Class A as enrollment grew. Before Pius X came into the HAC for the 2018-19 school year, the Thunderbolts had been an independent.

“Our coaches wanted to be part of a conference, and basically, we were going to get left behind (in Class A) if we didn’t get in one,” Aylward said. “It’s been a big jump, but I think our kids and coaches have shown we can compete at that level across the board.”

After Aylward graduated from Pius X, he played college football at Kearney State (now Nebraska-Kearney), served as an assistant coach at Kearney High School and was head football coach at Cozad for three seasons (1982-84) before coming back to Pius X to coach.

“I’ve been fortunate to have so many great mentors like Vince Aldrich, (former Kearney State football coach and athletic director) Al Zikmund, (former Kearney High football coach) Riley Harris, (former Kearney High track coach) Roger Mathiesen and (former Pius X track coach and athletic director) George O’Boyle,” Aylward said.

“Pius X was a good fit for me,” he added. “I had great kids and great families to work with. One year led to the next and the next thing I knew, 35 years went by.”

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star.

