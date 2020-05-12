After 35 years at Lincoln Pius X, Aylward going out on top as Thunderbolt athletic director

It was only fitting that the final activity Tim Aylward supervised as Lincoln Pius X’s athletic director was a Thunderbolt state championship.
Aylward, already in the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame for guiding Pius X to four Class B state championships and 22 playoff appearances as head football coach, is retiring as the Thunderbolt athletic director at the end of the school year.
Without a high school spring sports season in Nebraska because of the pandemic that shut down sports worldwide, the last time Pius X competed in Aylward’s 11-year stint as AD was the Thunderbolts’ 45-37 win over Lincoln East in the Class A girls basketball state championship game on March 7.
“As an athletic director, normally spring is your busiest time of year, and now to have nothing is very unusual,” Aylward said. “This has been really hard for our kids, especially for the seniors. They put in all this time training and getting ready for the season, and they lost out on that opportunity.”
Instead of racing to soccer and baseball games, track invitationals and golf and tennis meets on the varsity, junior varsity and reserve levels, Aylward spent his time this spring executing many of the behind-the-scenes aspects of the job. He’s secured all of the sports schedules for next school year, lined up officials for future home contests and met with coaches to ensure assistant coaching staffs, equipment and budgets are all in order when his successor, Pius X assistant principal Greg Lesiak, takes over later this summer.
Aylward also oversaw the installation of new field turf at Aldrich Field, a project that would’ve had to wait until summer if spring sports were held as normal.
Aylward’s retirement marks the end of a 35-year career at his alma mater that began in the fall of 1985 replacing another Hall of Fame coach, Vince Aldrich, who died earlier that year. Aylward compiled a 204-113 record in his 31 seasons as football coach, earning Lincoln Journal Star coach of the year honors in 1996.
He was both athletic director and football coach for seven years before retiring as coach after the 2015 season. He also was an assistant track coach during most of his stint at Pius X.
Assistant athletic director and former Pius X volleyball coach Jake Moore said Aylward was a mentor for him both as a coach and administrator.
“Just watching how he ran his football program and how he coached kids, I tried to emulate how he did things and apply it to our volleyball program,” said Moore, who guided the Thunderbolts to seven Class B state volleyball titles and a state-record 20 straight state tournament appearances between 1990 and 2014.
“Now working with him directly the last 11 years (as assistant athletic director), he's a great role model in terms of his philosophy about high school sports and how he runs an athletic department,” added Moore, who will continue his assistant AD duties under Lesiak.
Perhaps the most long-lasting legacy for Aylward as an athletic director was navigating the school into the Heartland Athletic Conference and the transition into Class A as enrollment grew. Before Pius X came into the HAC for the 2018-19 school year, the Thunderbolts had been an independent.
“Our coaches wanted to be part of a conference, and basically, we were going to get left behind (in Class A) if we didn’t get in one,” Aylward said. “It’s been a big jump, but I think our kids and coaches have shown we can compete at that level across the board.”
After Aylward graduated from Pius X, he played college football at Kearney State (now Nebraska-Kearney), served as an assistant coach at Kearney High School and was head football coach at Cozad for three seasons (1982-84) before coming back to Pius X to coach.
“I’ve been fortunate to have so many great mentors like Vince Aldrich, (former Kearney State football coach and athletic director) Al Zikmund, (former Kearney High football coach) Riley Harris, (former Kearney High track coach) Roger Mathiesen and (former Pius X track coach and athletic director) George O’Boyle,” Aylward said.
“Pius X was a good fit for me,” he added. “I had great kids and great families to work with. One year led to the next and the next thing I knew, 35 years went by.”
Senior Salutes: Lincoln High senior reaches goal of playing college soccer
The Nebraska high school soccer season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but before that Lincoln High boys soccer player Say Lah Poe was able to achieve his goal of getting the chance to play college soccer.
The senior has signed to play at Northeastern, a junior college in Sterling, Colorado, next season.
It’s a big accomplishment for Poe, who came to the United States in 2011 and began the challenging process of learning English.
Poe thinks it’s great that in the United States you can get a scholarship to help you attend college by being on a soccer team.
“It’s going to help my family,” Poe said. “I’m the first person in my family to go to college. It’s really important to me to go to college.”
Poe has two younger brothers.
“I’m going to set an example for them,” he said.
Poe’s goal is to play at the junior college level for two years, and then transfer to another college and continue his soccer career. He plans to study criminal justice.
Poe started playing when he was living in a refugee camp in Thailand. His family first moved to San Diego. Then in 2014 the family moved to Lincoln after a family member told his dad there were better jobs here. His dad works at the Smithfield plant in Lincoln.
The coaches at Northeastern found Poe after a family friend took him to soccer scouting camps in Missouri, Texas and Colorado.
Poe was on the varsity team for part of his freshman year, and then each of the next two years, playing the left defender position.
“He’s defensive-minded, but he’s got just a cannon of a left leg going forward, and he’s just a workhorse,” said Lincoln High coach Alex Cerny. “He’s tough and aggressive and locks down that left side for us.”
Cerny is proud of Poe for reaching his goal of playing college soccer.
“He’s gone through what a lot of our students have to — learning English,” Cerny said. “School hasn’t always been easy for him, but he’s worked his butt off. He always goes and gets extra work when he needs it.”
Poe already has a great story, Cerny said, and now he can add to that in college.
“When you get your ACT score back and it’s not what you want, some kids would say, ‘Well, I’m not going to go to college,’” Cerny said. “Well, that’s not him. He just continues to work and finds a way around it (by beginning college at a junior college).”
— Brent C. Wagner
Senior Salutes: Bennington baseball had a 'flashing neon target' on it and the players relished it
After Bennington won a state baseball championship last spring, coach Scott Heese told the players that they'd have a target on their backs heading into the summer Legion season.
The Badgers didn't relent, sinking their teeth into a Legion state crown.
So Hesse's message after the players returned to school last fall?
"Now you just don't have a target on your back, you got a flashing neon target on your back," he said.
Bennington was aiming for the trifecta this spring, but it won't get that chance after a virus outbreak put a hold on the world.
The Badgers were a likely Class B front-runner, too. They were set to return every position starter but one, and the pitching, led by Creighton recruit Colton Smith, was deep again.
The team included nine seniors: Smith, Josh Wageman, Nick Bohn, Wyatt Knutson-Smith, Grant Japp, Rylan Wallingford, Anthony Comfort, Kyler Essink and Cody Flynn.
These Badgers were ready to carry that neon-lit target.
"They knew that getting a taste of what that felt like, dog pile and hold the trophy, they wanted that again," Hesse said. "I think that just pushed them to work harder because they didn't want to take anything for granted. They knew how they got there to begin with."
The players' work ethic and determination was top of the line, Hesse said. Several players were coming in before school to do preseason workouts, showing up regularly and setting the tone for the other players.
The baseball team also set the tone for the school.
"Obviously, when you win a state championship in any sport at a school, it kind of dovetails into the other programs, and with some of those players and their friends, everybody gets a taste of that," Hesse said. "Seeing that banner hanging on the gym wall, I think, will always hold a special place in their hearts.
"From a coach's point of view, they're going to be legends from a baseball standpoint, and probably the best thing is it was exciting to win it, but it was really exciting to win it with just a great group of guys that did things the right way."
Senior Salutes: Preissler and Giltner teammates denied the chance for more girls state track titles
Giltner’s Hannah Preissler had a lot to vault for this season.
The senior was going for her fourth straight Class D girls pole vault state championship. Her personal-best of 12 feet was just 3 inches off the Class D state record set by Preissler’s future teammate at Nebraska, Catherine Mick of BDS, in 2015.
But it was more than just individual gold that was driving Preissler this spring. Giltner came in as the five-time defending Class D girls state track and field champion, and with eight seniors on the roster, Preissler thought title No. 6 was a real possibility.
“I think we were all pretty confident that we could get it done,” Preissler said. “That’s why not having a season is so hard for us, knowing what we could’ve potentially done.”
Preissler took seventh at state last season in the 100-meter high hurdles, qualified for state in the 300 lows and was one of three seniors back on a 1,600 relay team that was fifth, joining Cortney Hoelck and Sydney Janzen.
Janzen was fourth in the 200 at state a year ago and fifth in both the 100 and 400. Junior Sydni Watson is back after running on a 400 relay that placed second.
Preissler is one of the few fortunate pole vaulters across the country still getting an opportunity to work on her craft. Her family bought a pole vault pit from Papillion a while back, and a local track club in Aurora stores its raised runway in one of the buildings on the Preissler family farm.
“I can still jump every once in a while,” said Preissler, whose father, Dan, helps coach her. “I haven’t been jumping over bars, just bungees (bungee cords), but I definitely thought I could’ve gotten 13 (feet) this season. In the early track practices, it felt like once the season got going, I’d take off right away hitting the heights I did at the end of last season.”
— Ron Powell
Senior Salutes: Led by 13 seniors, Millard West girls making sure soccer season isn't a total loss
The Millard West girls soccer team had a special spring in 2019.
They Wildcats went 18-1. Win No. 18 secured a Class A state championship in front of a lively environment at Omaha's Morrison Stadium.
With 13 seniors on this year's roster, including six seniors in the starting lineup, Millard West had some lofty goals for 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic led to spring sports being canceled.
"Most of us knew it wasn't going to be easy, but we all kind of knew that we had a good chance, so that I think made us hungrier to win (state)," senior Grace Ostergaard said. "I think it would be almost more satisfying to win back-to-back than to win the first one."
Though there is no soccer season, the Millard West girls are making sure the void isn't the lasting memory for 2020. They're hoping things get back to normal so they can have team bonding activities and team dinners. Seniors' banners remain hanging up at the soccer field. They also plan to do a team banquet.
"It gives us something to have a memory of and have somewhat of a season," senior Katie Stoneburner said.
Coach Jacque Tevis-Butler, who has led Millard West to five state championships, said these seniors were ready to add to the Wildcat culture upon their arrival four years ago.
Of the 13 seniors who were set to play this spring, nine will play in college, including Ostergaard (Omaha) and Stoneburner (Nebraska).
"Even if they're not going to play (college) soccer, every single one of them is a super-hard worker and has great character," Stoneburner said. "I know whatever they do, they're going to be very successful at the next level."
Five seniors have been on varsity since freshman year, while others have worked their way through the program to reach varsity. Ostergaard, Stoneburner, Gabby Felker and Ashley Atkinson were the team captains.
The seniors planning to play college soccer have started to turn their focus to the next level. Stoneburner said she is using a daily workout package set up by Nebraska, while Ostergaard runs and works on soccer skills at home.
"It's fun to work on your own, but it's just not the same as representing your school and all of that," Ostergaard said.
— Clark Grell
Senior Salutes: GICC girls tennis team carried 'family concept'
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Grand Island CC was primed for a monumental girls tennis season, returning some of the top talent in the state for another run at a state championship after finishing runner-up in 2019.
That top talent included fourth-place finisher Ashley Kucera at No. 1 singles, sixth-place finisher Courtney Toner at No. 2 singles and the state runner-up duo of Katie Maser and Avery Kalvoda at No. 1 doubles.
It was also going to be a goodbye season for seniors Kalvoda, Maser, Toner and Elli Stenson, who helped the team reach three top-five state tournament finishes in the past three years, including two state runner-up trophies.
“It’s just that they (seniors) carry that family concept so much that I’m lucky to teach at GICC, to have kids that are that quality and care about others that way,” said Crusader head coach James Lowry.
It was a tough adjustment for the Crusaders once they were told their season was over. The players and parents almost immediately went to the tennis courts to battle for the last time as a team.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, they (players) were so upset they went down and had a little tennis dual,” Lowry said. “The parents came and watched, but then the cops came and broke them up.”
As the seniors and other players say goodbye to the GICC program, Lowry won’t miss winning tournaments or watching players earn state tournament medals, but he will miss the little talks at practice and the car rides.
“In tennis, you take maybe seven players and you go all day to tournaments and hang out all day, so you spend a lot of time together,” Lowry said. “I’d say just the talks in the Suburban and hanging out afterwards. That’s what I miss.”
— Geoff Exstrom
Senior Salutes: Pius X's Wackel saw growth in the throws, keeps door open on track future
Claire Wackel has been on both the girls golf and swim teams during her time at Lincoln Pius X, as well as four years participating in marching band.
The senior, however, had her extracurricular focus the final six months of high school on track and field, more specifically becoming the school record holder in both the girls shot put and discus.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the Nebraska high school spring sports seasons took away those opportunities and spoiled all the preseason preparations she did this past winter.
Wackel, a Class A state qualifier in both events and the Thunderbolts’ fourth-leading scorer last season, owns a personal-best of 38 feet, 3 inches in the shot put and 117 feet in the discus. She would’ve needed 40-11 in the shot put and 124-0 this spring to equal the school records.
Between lifting weights four times a week and participating in Nebraska track camps on Sundays during the winter at the Devaney Sports Center, “I was hitting 40 feet (in the shot put), which is cool to see preseason,” Wackel said. “To improve 2 feet in the offseason was pretty exciting.
“I felt a lot stronger, quicker through the ring and just more explosive,” she added. “I think it was going to be a good season.”
Wackel is planning to attend NU in the fall and has emailed the Husker track coaches about possibly walking on the team next season. If that doesn’t materialize, she’s comfortable moving on.
“If I can’t continue in college, it’s no big deal,” she said. “It was fun working toward my goal and see the improvement.”
— Ron Powell
Senior Salutes: Jeppson grew into a Division I prospect at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Southwest boys soccer coach Derek Scheich has seen plenty of talented players come through the program in his four years, but he will always remember Parker Jeppson.
Jeppson, a 2019 first-team Super Stater, was on course for a big season his senior year after a junior campaign in which he scored eight goals from his left-back spot while providing a steady presence from the back line.
His senior aspirations were halted when the NSAA announced there would be no spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, Jeppson and Scheich will always have a special connection — Jeppson is part of the first senior class that Scheich has been able to coach and watch develop across four years.
“Him and I have a special player-to-coach relationship,” Scheich said. “He’s just a very mature young man and a humble pie. But when he gets on the field, he just flips a switch and he’s a different person.”
Jeppson was always talented, making the varsity team as a freshman and notching significant playing time as sophomore, scoring two goals. It was during his junior year that Jeppson took off, replacing two-time Super Stater Tyler Sanne at left back — it seemed to be a smooth transition.
“So, my freshman and sophomore year I played a position that I wasn’t used to,” Jeppson said. “I always played left back in club soccer, so for me to be able to play my position, I think, really helped me.”
After that breakout junior campaign, Jeppson went to many soccer showcase camps during the summer, where he caught the attention of Division I coaches. Turns out, he was so impressive that Northern Illinois offered him a scholarship later in the fall, and Jeppson was happy to accept.
But while Jeppson will continue his soccer career in DeKalb, Illinois, he’ll always remember the people and family-like relationships he made in his time at Lincoln Southwest.
“I think that’s the one thing that I’ll really take out of this is that I got to know so many people at my school and got to know them even more just by playing high school soccer,” he said.
— Geoff Exstrom
Senior Salutes: For York golfer Reed Malleck, nothing topped playing for his school and hometown
Golf hasn't stopped for Reed Malleck.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down a lot of things, golf courses in Nebraska remain open. So Malleck's been taking advantage of the weather, getting 18 holes in, sometimes 36.
If things clear up by the summer, Malleck will play in some Nebraska Golf Association and out-of-state events. His playing career will continue at Nebraska and possibly beyond.
So, yeah, golf will continue. But the cancellation of spring sports still stings.
"That one hurt a lot because it was the last time I was going to be able to play for my school and my town and play with Dad (Dan) coaching me," said Malleck, who placed fourth at last year's Class B state tournament. "There's something different about playing for your school and your hometown than there is going out in the summer and playing. It's just a different feeling. There's a lot of pride that goes into it."
Malleck said he hasn't played in a competitive tournament in more than six months. He's hoping to take part in the Nebraska Match Play and Nebraska State Amateur events this summer. He's planning to play in some out-of-state tournaments, too.
Malleck traveled the country last summer, playing in Colorado, Florida and Maine. His strong summer led to a scholarship offer from Nebraska. A dream come true, Malleck says.
"That was a really cool moment," Malleck said of the offer from NU coach Mark Hankins. "I had some really good offers (from other schools), but Nebraska was still a place that I wanted to at least have the option to go to, and it's always been a dream of mine, and when he offered it, it kind of felt surreal."
With no high school season, Malleck is turning some of his attention to getting ready for Nebraska. He'll represent York wearing Husker red, eager to get back into tournament mode.
"I have some competitive juices flowing," he said.
— Clark Grell
Senior Salutes: Canceled season kept a pair of Christian seniors from starting foundation
Lincoln Christian was set to have only two seniors on its baseball team in 2020, but those two players were going to be a part of something special — the first varsity baseball team in school history.
After playing for mostly travel teams and Legion ball his entire career, Ethan Kidder was particularly looking forward to his senior year with teammates and friends. After playing a season of junior varsity ball last year, Kidder was going to be the most experienced player on the team, joined by fellow senior Davis Kelley.
The excitement was tangible around Lincoln Christian, where enough players went out for baseball that the Crusaders were able to put together a varsity, JV and reserve team.
“There is quite a bit of buzz around baseball at the school, and we have an amazing administration and family support system that should allow us to thrive,” Crusader head coach Jason Bingham said.
Plans still remain for an upgraded baseball facility at Lincoln Christian, but Kidder won’t be one of the players who gets to enjoy those facilities.
“It’s kind of tough because I’m a senior, and I don’t think I’ll be going to college anywhere that has a baseball team,” he said. “This was going to be my last year, which is really sad, and I’m definitely going to miss it.”
For now, Kidder is hanging on to what little baseball he has left. He misses the team atmosphere usually present at this time of the year. Lincoln Christian had a team Zoom chat last week, and he got to see all his teammates and coaches as they encouraged each other to stay in shape.
Coronavirus not only robbed Lincoln Christian of its first varsity season, it also may have ended Kidder’s career as he has no plans to play in college.
“You don’t really understand how much something means to you or how much you enjoy it until you can’t do it anymore,” Kidder said.
— Luke Mullin
Senior Salutes: Sterling's Rathe had hip injury behind him and everything to look forward to in the long jump
The hip injury was healed and his transition from strictly sprinter to primarily long jumper on the Sterling boys track and field team appeared to be about complete.
Then along came the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of Nebraska high school spring sports, which ruined everything that senior Joel Rathe had targeted in April and May.
“Joel looked like he was headed for a big track season,” Sterling track coach Luke Boldt said. “He was working hard, putting the time in, and it looked like it was going to pay off.”
Rathe, a Concordia recruit, was not only looking for the Jets’ school record in the long jump but also family superiority. Rathe’s best in the long jump is 20 feet, 4¾ inches, clearly within range of father Jon Rathe’s PR of 20-7 and the Sterling school record of 21-2½.
“Last year he was an inch or two off the board on some jumps that would’ve been over 21 (feet),” Boldt said. “We were hoping he would break the school record early this season, get that monkey off his back, and go from there.”
Boldt said Rathe will be looking to do some open track meets this summer if social distancing restrictions are lifted and those competitions are allowed to move forward. He was a four-year member of both the Sterling football and basketball programs, and without a track season this spring, Boldt said Rathe will finish his career as a three-year letterman in that sport.
— Ron Powell
Senior Salutes: Millard South players had sights set on state title run, cherish long bonds
The Millard South baseball team has a strong history, with a state-record 41 state tournament appearances to its name. Even still, the 2020 team was shaping up to be one of the best.
Ten seniors were set to anchor the team, including seven who will be playing college baseball, while a number of up-and-coming young pitchers were poised to provide a spark.
“I was devastated, I felt like we had something really special this year,” senior Drew Wessel said. “We only lost two seniors from last year’s team and added some promising younger guys, as well.”
Wessel also said the Patriots worked harder than ever over the offseason to get better, and for good reason. He was a freshman on the third-place Patriot team in 2017, which was followed by back-to-back state title defeats, including a 2-1 extra-inning loss to Millard West in the 2019 title game.
“It really sucks for us seniors. We’d been preparing so hard for the season, working hard in the weight room, and to have our season taken away from us is unfortunate,” senior Tyson Gerdes said.
Those seniors have spent countless hours in the classroom and on the field together over the past few years — eight of the 10 were on the junior varsity team as freshmen and have played together ever since.
Gerdes and Wessel go even further back, playing on the same team since fifth grade. Both were first-team Super-State selections in 2019, along with a third teammate, Noah Greise, and those three figured to be leaders this year.
As such, it’s been weird for longtime friends to be separated when they would normally be together.
“In the spring, you usually see those guys every day at practice and in class. I’d just love to have one more game or one more class with all of them,” Greise said.
“My teammates are the thing I’ll miss the most,” Wessel said. “These guys are much more than just my teammates, we all are great friends outside of baseball.”
— Luke Mullin
Senior Salutes: Southeast soccer seniors left their mark long before the spring of 2020
Lincoln Southeast girls soccer coach Jim Ageton knew this year’s senior class was special.
The seniors certainly had proved it, amassing a 39-10 record across three seasons, which included two state tournament berths.
In fact, he knew they were going to be special on the first night of tryouts during their freshman seasons.
“Those kids came in the first night and all 10 of them lined up to shake hands with all the coaches and saying, 'Hey, thanks for the training session,'" Ageton said. “When you have a group of kids like that, then you know you’re going places.”
What makes them even more unique, in Ageton’s eyes, is the fact that they each know exactly what role they need to play. Part of that is due to the overall chemistry they have after playing together since they were in middle school competing in club soccer.
“It can be a double-edged sword,” Ageton said. “All these tiny little tendencies that you know each person have can annoy you, but they said, ‘You know what? Deep down, I really do care about these people. I really do.’"
Aside from being the last year for a special senior class, it was also going to be a season of redemption for team leader Mackenzie Boeve. Boeve was coming off a junior year during which she suffered a season-ending knee injury only four games into the season. Before the 2020 season was canceled because of coronavirus, the 2017 Super-Stater was set for a giant senior campaign before heading off to Kansas to start her collegiate career.
“Mackenzie is our social butterfly,” Ageton said. “She likes to be with her friend and plan those gatherings. On the field, as a defender, she’s in the position to direct a lot of what’s going on.”
As each senior says goodbye to Southeast, Ageton thinks they have each left behind a legacy for future Knight soccer teams to look up to.
“I think each kid leaves something a little different behind,” Ageton said. “They are all leaders in their own right and all of them are like honor students. So, all these kids know how to work, how to do the right thing and do their academics.”
— Geoff Exstrom
Senior Salutes: Norris baseball seniors had been building for this season
The Norris Titans had been looking forward to the 2020 baseball season for a while.
For 10 close-knit seniors, including some who had played together since elementary school, their senior season would have been an opportunity to make a mark on school history.
Instead, that opportunity vanished before it even materialized.
"It’s kind of unfortunate because I was really looking forward to this season since probably freshman year, and now we don’t have it,” senior Joel Benes said.
When the NSAA suspended the spring sports seasons, Norris’ seniors led practice and encouraged each other to lift, stay in shape and be ready just in case. After all, there were high aspirations for the season after back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Class B state tournament in 2017 and 2018, and a third-place finish in 2019.
Put simply, Norris wanted to prove that it could get over the hump and claim its first state title since 2013.
“We knew how good we were and we wanted to show other people. There’s been some talented classes that have come through Norris in the past few years, and we wanted to show that our hard work wasn’t for nothing,” Norris senior Cade Baker said.
When the news finally became official that the 2020 season was no more, it was a difficult moment for the Titans. Benes said he was a mess when his parents told him, while the weight of the news didn’t really sink in for Baker right away.
“That was pretty heartbreaking because I expected to be done two months later after a hopeful state championship,” Baker said. “One thing baseball has taught me is you control what you can control, and this is something you can’t control.”
— Luke Mullin
