After 35 years at Lincoln Pius X, Aylward going out on top as Thunderbolt athletic director

It was only fitting that the final activity Tim Aylward supervised as Lincoln Pius X’s athletic director was a Thunderbolt state championship.

Aylward, already in the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame for guiding Pius X to four Class B state championships and 22 playoff appearances as head football coach, is retiring as the Thunderbolt athletic director at the end of the school year.

Without a high school spring sports season in Nebraska because of the pandemic that shut down sports worldwide, the last time Pius X competed in Aylward’s 11-year stint as AD was the Thunderbolts’ 45-37 win over Lincoln East in the Class A girls basketball state championship game on March 7.

“As an athletic director, normally spring is your busiest time of year, and now to have nothing is very unusual,” Aylward said. “This has been really hard for our kids, especially for the seniors. They put in all this time training and getting ready for the season, and they lost out on that opportunity.”