Adams Central gives No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood a test, but Bluejays 'D' comes up big in win

ASHLAND — Top-ranked Ashland-Greenwood survived a stiff challenge in the opening round of the Class C-1 playoffs but pulled out a 23-12 home win over Adams Central, the team that knocked them out of the postseason last year.

For the Bluejays, it was never about getting payback for last season's game, which featured different teams in a different season. Friday came down to relying on the clutch defense to overcome a feisty effort from their opponent.

“We talked about the fact the this isn’t a revenge game or a get-you-back type of game for the simple fact that these are two different teams,” Ashland-Greenwood coach Ryan Thompson said. “This was simply a game that was in our way as we’re trying to reach a pretty high goal like any of these 16 teams. Luckily our guys were able to wear them down a little bit and get the win.”

Adams Central looked to have a good shot at an upset when they took a 12-10 lead early in the third quarter on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Eckhardt to Breck Samuelson. Eckhardt also hit Jayden Teichmeier for a 9-yard score earlier in the game to give the Patriots a 6-3 first-half lead. But the Bluejays’ defense stepped up and forced a punt, a turnover on downs and two interceptions on the Patriots’ final four possessions of the game.