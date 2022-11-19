A state championship: A tale-of-the-tape look at Gretna, Omaha Westside

The Dragons can win high-scoring shootouts, and they can win low-scoring grinders. It helps greatly that Oklahoma State pledge Zane Flores is behind center no matter what kind of game it is. The senior is Class A's all-time leading passer, and has a stable of receivers to sling it to. He's already near the top, but a state title would put Flores in the elite of the elite among Nebraska high school quarterbacks.
No. 3 Omaha Westside
Record: 11-1
Coach: Paul Limongi
Road to the finals: First round — def. Papillion-La Vista 59-21. Quarterfinals: def. Lincoln Southwest 42-28. Semifinals: def. Grand Island 38-7.
State playoff appearances: 38. Finals appearances: 10.
Impact players: QB Anthony Rezac, 6-3, 185, jr., 141-214 passing, 1,898 yds., 17 TDs, 138 car., 1,040 yds., 18 TDs; RB Jahmez Ross, 5-10, 197, jr., 130 car., 645 yds., nine TDs, 13 catches, 161 yds., two TDs; WR Jaylen Lloyd, 5-11, 160, sr., 44 catches, 784 yds., five TDs; RB Curt Cubrich, 5-11, 190, sr., 68 car., 540 yds., nine TDs; K Tristan Alvano, 6-2, 185, sr., 67-69 PATs, 11-15 FGs, long of 57.
Bread and butter
The deepest collection of high-end athletes likely resides on the Warriors' roster, and that skill has been tough for teams to match much of the season. Westside's offense orbits around double-threat quarterback Anthony Rezac, who is closing in on a 2,000-1,000 season. Westside also has the best special teams in the state with the big leg of kicker Tristan Alvano, a punter in Martin Mormino who averages 41.1 yards per boot, and a collection of dangerous return men.
Chris Basnett's pick: The rare game where both teams are looking for revenge. Gretna has been more consistently dominant in its games this season, so give the Dragons the edge here in what should be a really fun one.
