A state-by-state breakdown on where high school football stands this fall

Georgia: The Georgia High School Association announced the season will start two weeks later, pushing games into December. The state championship games will take place Dec. 28-30.

Hawaii: Fall practices will start no earlier than Aug. 19 and games can begin two weeks after that.

Idaho: Announced last week that football games will start on time (Aug. 28).

Illinois: With the state currently not allowing contact sports, football remains uncertain for the fall.

Indiana: The Indiana High School Athletic Association said it has no plans to postpone or cancel football in the fall.

Iowa: Will start practices Aug. 10 and games will begin Aug. 28. The regular season will be cut to seven games to allow flexibility for any possible stoppages, and the playoffs will be expanded.

Kansas: Gov. Laura Kelly delayed the start of school until after Labor Day, and fall sports and the Kansas High School Athletics Association met Wednesday to discuss a start date for sports. First contests are scheduled for Aug. 17.

Kentucky: First games are tentatively scheduled to begin Aug. 21.