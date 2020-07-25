A state-by-state breakdown on where high school football stands this fall

We're still more than four weeks away from the first high school football games in Nebraska.
And if there is anything that we've learned during the coronavirus pandemic, it's that a lot can happen between now and Aug. 21 when Lincoln North Star plays Hastings in a Week 0 game.
But as it stands, fall sports remain on schedule, an announcement made by the NSAA on Monday.
The biggest challenge will be football, a sport with a lot of moving pieces — from the number of participants to the amount of contact.
Many state high school governing bodies have announced their intentions for football in the last week. The flood of announcements followed an announcement from the National Federation of State High School Associations, encouraging states to push forward with fall sports.
The coronavirus is hitting parts of the country harder than others, so it's not surprising to see several different scenarios for football.
Some states announced they'll start the sport in October. Others, including California, will wait until the spring.
Of the states neighboring Nebraska, only Colorado has yet to make any announcements for the fall.
Here's a state-by-state rundown:
Alabama: Plans to start football on time; first games are Aug. 20.
Alaska: As of now, season is scheduled to start on time, Aug. 14.
Arizona: Plans a delayed start; first games are scheduled for Sept. 11.
Arkansas: First games are scheduled for Aug. 24 (and first practice Aug. 3), but state officials have yet to lift contact sport restrictions.
California: Will push football to the spring. Practices will begin in December and playoffs are scheduled to begin April 17, 2021.
Colorado: No plans have been announced yet; first games scheduled to begin Aug. 27.
Connecticut: Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference officials will meet next week to discus plans for the fall.
Delaware: The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Administration has yet to announce plans for the fall, but media reports hint at a possible spring season.
Florida: The Florida High School Athletic Association board voted 11-4 to push back the start of football practice to Aug. 24 (from July 27). Games will start in mid-September instead of mid-August.
Georgia: The Georgia High School Association announced the season will start two weeks later, pushing games into December. The state championship games will take place Dec. 28-30.
Hawaii: Fall practices will start no earlier than Aug. 19 and games can begin two weeks after that.
Idaho: Announced last week that football games will start on time (Aug. 28).
Illinois: With the state currently not allowing contact sports, football remains uncertain for the fall.
Indiana: The Indiana High School Athletic Association said it has no plans to postpone or cancel football in the fall.
Iowa: Will start practices Aug. 10 and games will begin Aug. 28. The regular season will be cut to seven games to allow flexibility for any possible stoppages, and the playoffs will be expanded.
Kansas: Gov. Laura Kelly delayed the start of school until after Labor Day, and fall sports and the Kansas High School Athletics Association met Wednesday to discuss a start date for sports. First contests are scheduled for Aug. 17.
Kentucky: First games are tentatively scheduled to begin Aug. 21.
Louisiana: The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has not adjusted its start date for football (Sept. 5), however games can't be played until the state moves into Phase 4 of reopening. The state is currently in Phase 2.
Maine: High school officials/leaders have moved the start of the season back three weeks. Games will begin Sept. 8 instead of Aug. 17.
Maryland: For now, practices are scheduled to begin Aug. 14. First games are tentatively set to begin Sept. 6.
Massachusetts: The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Administration has delayed the start of the season until at least Sept. 14.
Michigan: The Michigan High School Athletics Association announced it plans to start the season on time, but will meet next week for more discussions.
Minnesota: The Minnesota State High School League has yet to make a decision on fall sports. Practices are tentatively set to begin Aug. 17.
Mississippi: The Mississippi High School Activity Association voted to delay the start of fall sports by two weeks. Football games are scheduled to start Sept. 4. Each team will play two fewer games.
Missouri: Announced this week it will start games on time (Aug. 28).
Montana: Announced it will start practices (Aug. 14) and games (Aug. 27) on time.
Nebraska: The Nebraska School Activities Association said it plans to start football on time — practices on Aug. 10 and games on Aug. 27.
Nevada: The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association voted to move football to the spring. The season will be shortened to six games and will begin March 5.
New Hampshire: Schools began allowing workouts in June; so far, no discussions to delay/cancel the season have taken place.
New Jersey: The football season will start no earlier than Oct. 2.
New Mexico: Will play football in the spring after the state's governor said no contact sports will take place in the fall.
New York: High school leaders have delayed the start of fall sports to Sept. 21, and there are discussions about moving football to the spring. There will be no regional or state championships.
North Carolina: The North Carolina Independent Athletic Association (private schools) said football games will start no sooner than Sept. 4. Public schools will not start practice until at least Sept. 1.
North Dakota: Announced it will start football on time (Aug. 21).
Ohio: The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association submitted a proposal to play football in the fall. Practices are tentatively scheduled to begin Aug. 1, and games a month later.
Oklahoma: Currently scheduled to begin football on time; practices are set to start Aug. 14.
Oregon: The Oregon School Activities Association said the start of the football season will be delayed indefinitely. Other sports will start no earlier than late September.
Pennsylvania: Football coaches are working on a plan to play football in the fall. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association said it plans to proceed with fall sports.
South Carolina: Will start season Sept. 1 after the South Carolina High School League voted down a proposal (16-1) to move football to the spring. Practices will start Aug. 17 instead of July 30.
South Dakota: The South Dakota High School Activities Association board unanimously approved a plan to start fall sports on time. Football practices can start Aug. 6.
Tennessee: The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association said it plans to move forward with a "hybrid" football model in the fall, though no start date has been set. Teams will complete a three-week acclimation period before they can participate in games.
Texas: Announced plans to delay football for nearly 500 high schools in Class 5A and 6A (the biggest classes). Practices can start Sept. 7, with first games set for Sept. 24. The smaller classes will start on time.
Utah: No plans have been announced; football season is scheduled to start Aug. 14.
Vermont: The Vermont Principals' Association announced plans to delay fall sports, though it's awaiting approval from Gov. Phil Scott.
Virginia: No fall football, the Virginia High School League announced; possible season in winter or spring.
Washington: The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced it is moving football to the spring.
West Virginia: The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission voted to move the start of football back a week (Sept. 3).
Wisconsin: The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association voted 8-3 to greenlight fall sports. Football practice can begin Sept. 7.
Wyoming: The football season remains set to start Aug. 28.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!