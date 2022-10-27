A 'seamless transition' helps first-year coach Jordan Roberts guide Bishop Neumann football into postseason

It would have been easy, and even understandable, for the Bishop Neumann football team to go through the motions this season.

The Cavaliers found out over the summer that they would have a fourth head coach in the four years since longtime head man Tim Turman retired in 2018. The new coach, a 29-year-old named Jordan Roberts, wasn't hired until midway through the summer.

It was the first head coaching job for Roberts, a native of Sheridan, Wyoming, who had been working as an assistant coach in Iowa. While having friends in the Lincoln area, he didn't have much of a connection to Nebraska high school football.

The Cavaliers were coming off three straight four-loss seasons that ended with first-round state playoff losses. Now, again, they were being asked to follow the lead of a new coach.

But a funny thing happened along the way. Roberts aced his interview, got the job, and found out quickly after he arrived in Wahoo that there might be something special brewing.

"The first couple weeks in the weight room, I could tell that we had a lot of talent and lot of pieces that we could build around. And it didn’t take me too long in camp (to learn) that we had a pretty legitimate chance to be a pretty good football team," Roberts said.

"I can’t say I’m entirely surprised. I was kind of expecting to have a great season. So here we are."

Bishop Neumann enters the Class C-2 playoffs with an 8-1 record, a No. 6 seed, and among the small handful of teams who can perhaps challenge Norfolk Catholic for the state title.

The Cavaliers open the postseason Friday with a home game against Lincoln Lutheran.

While this season marks his first as a head coach, Roberts' football credentials stack up.

He was a star running back in high school, leading Sheridan High to a Wyoming state title. He parlayed that success into a scholarship at South Dakota, spending two seasons with the Coyotes before steering his life in another direction.

Roberts was confirmed and baptized in the Catholic church while at USD, and eventually transferred to then-NCAA Division III power St. Thomas. There, he enrolled in St. John Vianney, the largest college seminary in the country, while also becoming one of the top offensive players in the nation.

As a junior at St. Thomas, Roberts rushed for 2,092 yards and 34 touchdowns while leading the Tommies to the NCAA Division III national title game.

A series of concussions forced Roberts to put his playing days behind him. But renewed and rejuvenated in his faith, he found peace, and a path to stay in football — he spent one year as a scout with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks. Another year as running backs coach at St. Thomas, and most recently as an assistant coach at St. Edmond's High School in Ford Dodge, Iowa.

When the chance to apply at Bishop Neumann materialized, Roberts said it didn't feel like a coincidence.

"I don’t know if it would work out with who I am and my personality to be a head coach at a public school, or a different situation," Roberts said. "Everything we do, we’re centered in Christ. We read the gospel every day, and we pray together every day. Everything that we do is trying to grow in virtue. And I think being here at Bishop Neumann, where that culture is already established within the school, makes it just effortless for me to just be naturally who I am.

"It’s not like I have to force anything or try to establish a new way of doing things. So it's been a pretty seamless transition."

It's been pretty seamless on the field, too.

No one in Neumann's run-first offense has more than 64 carries. That number belongs to sophomore Conor Booth, who's rushed for a team-best 922 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 14.4 yards per carry. Junior quarterback Connor Schutt has thrown for 727 yards and 10 scores, and rushed for another 468 yards and eight TDs.

Neumann's only loss came in a wild Week 4 shootout against unbeaten Hastings St. Cecilia, when the Cavaliers rallied from an early deficit to go in front in the second half, only to see the Blue Hawks mount a comeback for a 44-34 win.

And it all comes back to faith — the faith of Roberts and his wife Tori, whose best man and maid of honor both live in Lincoln, to make the move to Nebraska; the faith the couple has in their religion to help ease the stress of the move. And the faith of Bishop Neumann to hire a 29-year-old with no previous head coaching experience.

"We all connected on my vision, and what they want for this school, and having faith be the centerpiece of everything that we do," Roberts said. "It was kind of a perfect match, and you just felt that throughout the whole process — that it was going to be a really good fit for me and for the school."