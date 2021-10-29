A 'return to vengeance' has Omaha Burke enjoying postseason success again as Bulldogs shut down LSE

OMAHA — Twelve months ago, there were no playoff games for Omaha Burke, and it had nothing to do with a lack of wins.
The COVID-19 pandemic led Omaha Public Schools to cancel fall sports, and the Bulldogs were among multiple teams standing on the sideline while the rest of the state played on.
On Friday, the No. 7 Bulldogs returned to the playoffs and left their home field with an impressive 21-3 first-round win against Lincoln Southeast in Class A.
Quite simply, it was a blast, Bulldogs senior quarterback Cooper Katskee said.
“The whole year our motto has been come back with vengeance, return to vengeance, and I think we’re shocking the state,” he said moments after throwing two touchdown strikes. “No one thinks we were able to do exactly what we did (Friday), so I feel like we’re making a statement.”
It took the Bulldogs some early reps to find their footing against the Knights. Omaha Burke turned the ball over on downs on its first series and punted on the next. Sandwiched between was a Southeast drive that saw the Knights picking up chunks of yards on the ground, leading to an early field goal.
But Burke (8-2) responded with back-to-back scoring drives to take a 14-3 lead.
“It took us a little bit of time to relax,” Omaha Burke coach Paul Limongi said. “These kids, everything is still new to them. The majority of our kids, it’s their first playoff game.
“Once we settled in and took a couple deep breaths, we were playing the way we needed to play.”
Katskee, who transferred from Colorado before the season, had a phenomenal game, Limongi noted. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound QB was 14-of-22 for 145 yards, including hitting senior Trae Starks in a tight window on a fourth-down pass that resulted in a 23-yard touchdown.
Limongi said he was proud of how his team responded, especially after a run of injuries to key contributors. Just recently Burke lost junior wideout Mason Blankenship, and on Friday it lost senior running back Carmello Cross and junior wide receiver Bryton Nelson to first-half injuries.
Younger players had to step up, including freshman Titan Glassman, who hauled in his first touchdown on a 10-yard pass play to ultimately seal it late in the fourth quarter.
“We had to play with some guys both ways and some guys just stepped up,” Limongi said.
Though Omaha Burke had Southeast (5-5) bottled up on multiple drives, the Knights still had chances. Down 14-3, they had a chance to pull to within one score and reached the Burke 8-yard line, but two incomplete passes in the end zone and a blocked field goal led to an empty possession early in the fourth quarter.
“They made some plays in the red zone and we had some opportunities and didn’t do it,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said.
Junior Max Buettenback had 77 rushing yards for the Knights, who ended their season playing three teams that have been rolling in Gretna, Elkhorn South and Omaha Burke.
“We played seven playoff teams in nine regular-season games, and dealt with some adversity and some injuries that guys were playing with,” Gottula said. “But give our kids credit. They showed up and played to the end of every game, so I’m proud of them in that respect.”
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.