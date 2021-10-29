A 'return to vengeance' has Omaha Burke enjoying postseason success again as Bulldogs shut down LSE

OMAHA — Twelve months ago, there were no playoff games for Omaha Burke, and it had nothing to do with a lack of wins.

The COVID-19 pandemic led Omaha Public Schools to cancel fall sports, and the Bulldogs were among multiple teams standing on the sideline while the rest of the state played on.

On Friday, the No. 7 Bulldogs returned to the playoffs and left their home field with an impressive 21-3 first-round win against Lincoln Southeast in Class A.

Quite simply, it was a blast, Bulldogs senior quarterback Cooper Katskee said.

“The whole year our motto has been come back with vengeance, return to vengeance, and I think we’re shocking the state,” he said moments after throwing two touchdown strikes. “No one thinks we were able to do exactly what we did (Friday), so I feel like we’re making a statement.”

It took the Bulldogs some early reps to find their footing against the Knights. Omaha Burke turned the ball over on downs on its first series and punted on the next. Sandwiched between was a Southeast drive that saw the Knights picking up chunks of yards on the ground, leading to an early field goal.

But Burke (8-2) responded with back-to-back scoring drives to take a 14-3 lead.