A heavy veteran presence — including a senior-laden offense — have Lincoln Lutheran thinking district title

Appearances in the football state playoffs hardly follow a consistent pattern. At Lincoln Lutheran, the Warriors have qualified for state three times in the last four seasons, missing out once during a seven-win season, but making it last year with three wins.

Circumstances may not be as kind to the Warriors in 2021, where improving on their three-win total is an expectation. According to head coach Greg Nelson, a district title is the team’s goal this year.

A young sophomore class got plenty of playing time at the varsity level last season, and those juniors are a big reason why the Warriors are aiming higher.

“The best part about last year was that we got a ton of young guys some experience, and hopefully we can take advantage of that,” said Nelson.

Plus, Lincoln Lutheran has plenty of guys with years of starting experience. The Warriors return seven starters on both sides of the ball, including senior quarterback Josh Duitsman, who has led the Lutheran offense since he was a freshman.