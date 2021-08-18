A heavy veteran presence — including a senior-laden offense — have Lincoln Lutheran thinking district title

Appearances in the football state playoffs hardly follow a consistent pattern. At Lincoln Lutheran, the Warriors have qualified for state three times in the last four seasons, missing out once during a seven-win season, but making it last year with three wins.
Circumstances may not be as kind to the Warriors in 2021, where improving on their three-win total is an expectation. According to head coach Greg Nelson, a district title is the team’s goal this year.
A young sophomore class got plenty of playing time at the varsity level last season, and those juniors are a big reason why the Warriors are aiming higher.
“The best part about last year was that we got a ton of young guys some experience, and hopefully we can take advantage of that,” said Nelson.
Plus, Lincoln Lutheran has plenty of guys with years of starting experience. The Warriors return seven starters on both sides of the ball, including senior quarterback Josh Duitsman, who has led the Lutheran offense since he was a freshman.
Nelson said his quarterback has a “special arm” but has still worked hard on his throwing mechanics over the summer at team camps. That dedication to improvement has certainly carried through to the first two weeks of fall practice, where Duitsman made several nice throws on Wednesday.
“Obviously experience is a big one for me; I know the offense in and out, I can read coverages and I know what I’m doing so, that helps my teammates have confidence in me,” Duitsman said.
On top of the four-year starter coming back at quarterback, the Warriors return all their key skill position players from a year ago. Running backs Cole Seeba and Cole Reilly combined for 750 rushing yards last season, while senior Max Bartels and junior Jonny Puelz accounted for over half the team’s receiving production last year.
Bartels, an all-state selection at wide receiver last year, is Duitsman’s go-to target after the senior hauled in 39 passes for 626 yards thanks to his great athleticism.
“He’s been a huge guy for me last year and sophomore year as well, and he’s gotten a lot bigger, stronger and faster,” Duitsman said. “Coming off an all-state season I know he’s going to be hungry and want more of that.”
The Warriors certainly believe in themselves, but their path to the C-2 playoffs is a difficult one. Their season opens with a pair of C-1 opponents in Concordia and Lincoln Christian, while No. 1 Archbishop Bergan, No. 6 Sutton, No. 7 Yutan and No. 8 Wilber-Clatonia round out a challenging C-2 slate.
With the focus on Aug. 27 against Concordia, Lutheran is locked in achieving its district-title goals.
“It definitely feels like they’ve hit the ground running, both from a scheme standpoint and from an effort and intensity standpoint,” Nelson said. “Our practices have been real physical early on, and a lot of that is due to the younger guys who got a taste of varsity football last season.”
