A full-time Murray helps Waverly overwhelm Beatrice in top-10 clash

WAVERLY — Cole Murray made the most of his first full game back after missing Weeks 3 and 4 with a lower leg injury.

Waverly’s senior quarterback was injured late in the Vikings’ second-week double-overtime loss at Omaha Skutt. He returned to play about half the game in a win over Mount Michael a week ago. On Friday, Murray looked like he hadn’t lost a step, accounting for five touchdowns in a 56-7 rout of previously unbeaten Class B No. 8 Beatrice at Viking Stadium.

“It just feels great to be out there doing what I love,” Murray said.

Murray led No. 5 Waverly (4-2) to touchdown drives on all five first-half possessions. He capped a 10-play, 69-yard march on the Vikings' opening drive, taking it in from 17 yards out. Murray accounted for 65 of the yards on the drive, with 59 coming on the ground.

“Our O-line made it easy for me,” Murray said. “They were staying on their blocks and all I had to do was read it. The credit goes to them.”

While the Waverly offense was humming along, a stout Vikings defense made life miserable for Beatrice and its power running game.