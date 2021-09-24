A focus on fundamentals proves key in Lincoln Pius X's 36-14 win against the Navigators

Lincoln Pius X’s fundamental football in the first half was more than enough to withstand Lincoln North Star’s inspiration effort after intermission.

The Thunderbolts dominated on both sides in the ball in the first 24 minutes, racing to a 29-point halftime lead before coasting to a 36-14 triumph Friday night at Seacrest Field to improve to 2-3 this season.

“This week in practice, we went back to fundamentals on both offense and defense, and the guys did a great job of executing the game plan,” Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said. “They were carrying out their assignments with very few breakdowns.”

Part of that game plan was getting 215-pound junior running back Matt Bohy going behind the Thunderbolt offensive line. Bohy rushed for 132 of his game-high 136 yards in the first half and scored Pius X’s first three touchdowns on runs of 19, 11 and 17 yards.

A 4-yard scoring pass from Tyrus Petsche to James Frank with 16 seconds left in the first half pushed Pius X’s lead to 29-0.

“When Matt puts his shoulders down and runs behind his pads, he’s tough to bring down,” Kearney said. “Once we were able to establish the run, that opened some things up with our play-action pass.”