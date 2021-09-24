A focus on fundamentals proves key in Lincoln Pius X's 36-14 win against the Navigators

Lincoln Pius X’s fundamental football in the first half was more than enough to withstand Lincoln North Star’s inspiration effort after intermission.
The Thunderbolts dominated on both sides in the ball in the first 24 minutes, racing to a 29-point halftime lead before coasting to a 36-14 triumph Friday night at Seacrest Field to improve to 2-3 this season.
“This week in practice, we went back to fundamentals on both offense and defense, and the guys did a great job of executing the game plan,” Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said. “They were carrying out their assignments with very few breakdowns.”
Part of that game plan was getting 215-pound junior running back Matt Bohy going behind the Thunderbolt offensive line. Bohy rushed for 132 of his game-high 136 yards in the first half and scored Pius X’s first three touchdowns on runs of 19, 11 and 17 yards.
A 4-yard scoring pass from Tyrus Petsche to James Frank with 16 seconds left in the first half pushed Pius X’s lead to 29-0.
“When Matt puts his shoulders down and runs behind his pads, he’s tough to bring down,” Kearney said. “Once we were able to establish the run, that opened some things up with our play-action pass.”
Petsche and Frank connected for an 8-yard scoring play in the third quarter.
Pius X racked up 243 yards of total offense in the first half and limited North Star (1-5) to just 18 yards and two first downs during that same span.
That changed in the second half when sophomore quarterback Braeden Sunken threw for 114 yards and two touchdown passes. Sunken hit Jace Elliott for a 27-yarder three plays after the Navigators recovered a Pius X fumble to start the second half.
Early in the fourth quarter, Sunken hooked up on a deep ball to Dylan Hallett for a 45-yard scoring play to produce the final score with just over 10 minutes remaining.
“We spent the entire halftime talking about effort,” said North Star coach Tony Kobza, whose team has six running backs injured at the present time. “When we play hard, we win the second half, but if you don’t play hard, you don’t give yourself a chance. The first two quarters, we didn’t give ourselves a chance.”
