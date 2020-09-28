A different 'Big Red': Southeast WR/DB Branch commits to Cornell

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In one way, Derek Branch will be following in his father’s footsteps when it comes to his college football career.

Derek’s father, Troy Branch, was a linebacker at Nebraska in the early 1990s. Derek, a Lincoln Southeast all-city senior cornerback/wide receiver, announced on Twitter on Monday evening his commitment to Cornell, an Ivy League school whose nickname is “Big Red.”

“We’ve been joking around the house that it’s going to be ‘Go Big Red’ for life,” Derek Branch said.

Branch decided to forego several Division II scholarship offers in favor of the academically prestigious Division I Ivy League which does not give out athletic scholarships. He also considered Brown, Columbia and Dartmouth from the Ivy League, while also getting interest from Division I South Dakota State and North Dakota among others, as well as a possible walk-on opportunity from Nebraska.

“From the time I was little, I was preached the importance of education, and it was always my dream to play college football,” Derek Branch wrote on Twitter.

Academically in college, Derek Branch wants to focus on hotel administration, “and their (Cornell's) program is one of the best in the nation along with what they offer in real estate, finance and accounting,” he said.