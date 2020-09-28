A different 'Big Red': Southeast WR/DB Branch commits to Cornell

In one way, Derek Branch will be following in his father’s footsteps when it comes to his college football career.
Derek’s father, Troy Branch, was a linebacker at Nebraska in the early 1990s. Derek, a Lincoln Southeast all-city senior cornerback/wide receiver, announced on Twitter on Monday evening his commitment to Cornell, an Ivy League school whose nickname is “Big Red.”
“We’ve been joking around the house that it’s going to be ‘Go Big Red’ for life,” Derek Branch said.
Branch decided to forego several Division II scholarship offers in favor of the academically prestigious Division I Ivy League which does not give out athletic scholarships. He also considered Brown, Columbia and Dartmouth from the Ivy League, while also getting interest from Division I South Dakota State and North Dakota among others, as well as a possible walk-on opportunity from Nebraska.
“From the time I was little, I was preached the importance of education, and it was always my dream to play college football,” Derek Branch wrote on Twitter.
Academically in college, Derek Branch wants to focus on hotel administration, “and their (Cornell's) program is one of the best in the nation along with what they offer in real estate, finance and accounting,” he said.
He’s headed to Cornell without personally visiting the school in Ithaca, New York. He had several college visits set up on the East Coast shortly after basketball season ended last March, only to have the COVID-19 lockdowns cancel them.
“We have family on the East Coast, and they’ve been able to tell me some things about the school,” Derek Branch said. “The (Cornell football) staff did a great job with the virtual visits I had with them. I have a pretty good feel for everything there both from a football and academic standpoint.”
COMMITTED. @BigRed_Football @CUCoachArcher @SeanCascarano @JaredBackus1 pic.twitter.com/1uPbKJSlEs— derek branch (@derekbranch7) September 29, 2020
