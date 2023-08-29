Three football games involving Lincoln high schools this week have changed times or locations.
Friday night's marquee matchup, Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast, will now kick off at 7 p.m. at Seacrest. That game was originally scheduled for an 8 p.m. start.
That game moved because Lincoln Southwest's football game, originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday at Seacrest, will now kick off at 7 p.m. at UBT Stadium on the Lincoln Northwest campus.
The Southwest game moved because the Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln North Star game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at UBT Stadium, has been moved to Thursday at Seacrest and will kick off at 6 p.m. The move was made to accommodate a larger crowd expected for the game.
The other games involving city schools are still on the schedule. Those are:
* Lincoln High at Omaha Northwest, Thursday, 7 p.m.
* Hampton at Parkview Christian, Friday, 4 p.m.
* Seward at Lincoln Pius X, Friday, 7 p.m.
* Platteview at Lincoln Christian, Friday, 7 p.m.
* Lincoln Northwest at Elkhorn North, Friday, 7 p.m.
* Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann, Friday, 7 p.m.
Photos: Lincoln Christian takes on Lincoln Lutheran on the gridiron
Lincoln Lutheran's Ryan Bokelmann (top) topples Lincoln Christian's Dawson Thies as he attempts to score in the second quarter Friday at Aldrich Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Dawson Thies pursues Lincoln Lutheran's Trenton Ernst in the second quarter Friday at Aldrich Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Ben Bustamante (top) rallies alongside his team in the locker room before taking on Lincoln Christian at Aldrich Field, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Spirit Swoard at Aldrich Field, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Luke Reiling (left) and Max Emanuel (right) presure Lincoln Lutheran's Braxton Glines iwhile he throws a pass in the pocket during the second quarter at Aldrich Field, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran players huddle on the filed before the start of the second quarter at Aldrich Field, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The press box at Aldrich Field is illuminated against the night sky, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Koston Maul has his catch interrupted by Lincoln Christian's Dominick Roth in the second quarter at Aldrich Field, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Rylen Uhrich and Colton Roper celebrate toward the camera after their team's win against Lincoln Christian at Aldrich Field, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Jake Watson takes a water break on a warm night as his team afces off against Lincoln Lutheran at Aldrich Field, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Isaac Schleicher and Rylen Uhrichat attempt to bring down Lincoln Christian's Dane Omel in the third inning at Aldrich Field, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Koston Maul backs up Colton Roper, who is pursued by Lincoln Christian's Dane Omel as he runs toward to the endzone in the third quarter at Aldrich Field, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Ryan Bokelmann holds the spirit sword high as he leads his team in a charge to celebrate with their student section after defeating Lincoln Christian at Aldrich Field, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Ryan Bokelmann holds the Spirit Sword high as he leads his team in celebration after the Warriors defeated Lincoln Christian on Friday at Aldrich Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Tristan Riggins, and Mason Dawes celebrate with Kruz Fiddler (from left) after he recovers a fumble in the third quarter at Aldrich Field, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
