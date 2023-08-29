Three football games involving Lincoln high schools this week have changed times or locations.

Friday night's marquee matchup, Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast, will now kick off at 7 p.m. at Seacrest. That game was originally scheduled for an 8 p.m. start.

That game moved because Lincoln Southwest's football game, originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday at Seacrest, will now kick off at 7 p.m. at UBT Stadium on the Lincoln Northwest campus.

The Southwest game moved because the Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln North Star game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at UBT Stadium, has been moved to Thursday at Seacrest and will kick off at 6 p.m. The move was made to accommodate a larger crowd expected for the game.

The other games involving city schools are still on the schedule. Those are:

* Lincoln High at Omaha Northwest, Thursday, 7 p.m.

* Hampton at Parkview Christian, Friday, 4 p.m.

* Seward at Lincoln Pius X, Friday, 7 p.m.

* Platteview at Lincoln Christian, Friday, 7 p.m.

* Lincoln Northwest at Elkhorn North, Friday, 7 p.m.

* Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann, Friday, 7 p.m.

