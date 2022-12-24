2022 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Football

It was a memorable fall sports season in the Capital City, from state championship volleyball teams to dominant runs in tennis, golf, and cross country, and big-time performances in football.
The following is an unwrapping of the list of Lincoln's top athletes from the fall sports seasons as you unwrap your presents Christmas morning.
A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season, as selected by the city's football coaches:
Offense
QB | Owen Baxter, Southeast, Jaylen Worthley, East
RB | Cal Newell, Southwest
RB | Max Buettenback, Southeast
OL | Gunnar Gottula, Southeast
OL | Riley Peterson, Northeast
OL | Tyler Castle, Pius X
OL | Trequan Henley, Lincoln High
OL | Cole Luedtke, Southwest
OL | Sam Cappos, East
WR | Jack Baptista, Southwest, Camden Rebke, East
WR | Jonny Puelz, Lutheran
TE | Carsten Bluhm, Southeast, Carson Parde, North Star
ATH | Collin Fritton, Southwest, Garret Hoefs, Lutheran
ATH | Matt Bohy, LPX, Julian Babahanov, Lincoln High
ATH | Andrew Johnson, Lincoln Christian, Chandler Page, Parkview Christian
K | Seth Stowell, Lutheran
Defense
DL | Malachi Coleman, East, Nate Schauer, Pius X
DL | Grant Berry, Southwest, Kade Seip, North Star
DL | Caden Cetak, East, Pierre Allen, Jr., Southeast
LB | Ben Andreason, Pius X
LB | Brogan Ling, Southwest
LB | Will Jesske, Southeast
LB | Brice Eloume, Northeast, Ivan Eloume, Northeast
LB | Carter Dougherty, North Star
DB | Beni Ngoyi, Lincoln High
DB | Dash Bauman, East
DB | Tairen Rahe, Southwest
ATH | Will Potratz, East, Adonis Hutchinson, Lincoln High
ATH | Braden Sunken, North Star, Donald DeFrand Jr., Lincoln High
P | Nate McCashland, Southeast
Honorary captains: Cal Newell, Southwest, and Beni Ngoyi, Lincoln High.
Honorable mention: Christian — Luke Penrod, Jhared Alvarez, Jake Watson, Dane Omel, Jake Bigler. East — Aiden Planer, Andres Zuniga, Noah Pederson, Ian Nebesniak, Troy Peltz. Lincoln High — Javon Leuty, Dane Mentore, Regiel Gaines, Omarion Weaver, Kenneth Williams, Corlen Williams-Barney, Anania Ruba. Lutheran — Cole Reilly, Jackson Masek. Northeast — Dupree Pleasant, Dennis Jackson, Hanan Young, Marshawn Jefferson. North Star — Dylan Hallett, Cameron Bretting, Jayden Potter, Nick Rorabaugh. Northwest — Dylan Kotik, Tyler Aldridge, Jack Duval. Parkview Chrisitan — Jaxton Supencheck, Elijah Colbert, Anthony Page, Brayden Ulrich. Pius X — Barrett Walker, Ben Maly, Kolbe Volkmer, Prestyn Ogelsby. Southeast — Sam Gandara, Lance Hesselgesser, Cash Buettenback, Cooper Johnson, Manny Appleget. Southwest — Cooper Jackson, Aidan Welch, Kaalo Evans, Tyler Bohling.
