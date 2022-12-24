 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

2022 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Football

Millard West vs. Lincoln Southwest.

Lincoln Southwest's Cal Newell (20) runs in a touchdown in the fourth quarter on Oct. 28 at Seacrest Field.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

It was a memorable fall sports season in the Capital City, from state championship volleyball teams to dominant runs in tennis, golf, and cross country, and big-time performances in football.

The following is an unwrapping of the list of Lincoln's top athletes from the fall sports seasons as you unwrap your presents Christmas morning.

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season, as selected by the city's football coaches:

Offense

QB | Owen Baxter, Southeast, Jaylen Worthley, East

RB | Cal Newell, Southwest

RB | Max Buettenback, Southeast

OL | Gunnar Gottula, Southeast

OL | Riley Peterson, Northeast

OL | Tyler Castle, Pius X

OL | Trequan Henley, Lincoln High

OL | Cole Luedtke, Southwest

OL | Sam Cappos, East

WR | Jack Baptista, Southwest, Camden Rebke, East

WR | Jonny Puelz, Lutheran

TE | Carsten Bluhm, Southeast, Carson Parde, North Star

ATH | Collin Fritton, Southwest, Garret Hoefs, Lutheran

ATH | Matt Bohy, LPX, Julian Babahanov, Lincoln High

ATH | Andrew Johnson, Lincoln Christian, Chandler Page, Parkview Christian

K | Seth Stowell, Lutheran

Defense

DL | Malachi Coleman, East, Nate Schauer, Pius X

DL | Grant Berry, Southwest, Kade Seip, North Star

DL | Caden Cetak, East, Pierre Allen, Jr., Southeast

LB | Ben Andreason, Pius X

LB | Brogan Ling, Southwest

LB | Will Jesske, Southeast

LB | Brice Eloume, Northeast, Ivan Eloume, Northeast

LB | Carter Dougherty, North Star

DB | Beni Ngoyi, Lincoln High

DB | Dash Bauman, East

DB | Tairen Rahe, Southwest

ATH | Will Potratz, East, Adonis Hutchinson, Lincoln High

ATH | Braden Sunken, North Star, Donald DeFrand Jr., Lincoln High

P | Nate McCashland, Southeast

Honorary captains: Cal Newell, Southwest, and Beni Ngoyi, Lincoln High.

Honorable mention: Christian — Luke Penrod, Jhared Alvarez, Jake Watson, Dane Omel, Jake Bigler. East — Aiden Planer, Andres Zuniga, Noah Pederson, Ian Nebesniak, Troy Peltz. Lincoln High — Javon Leuty, Dane Mentore, Regiel Gaines, Omarion Weaver, Kenneth Williams, Corlen Williams-Barney, Anania Ruba. Lutheran — Cole Reilly, Jackson Masek. Northeast — Dupree Pleasant, Dennis Jackson, Hanan Young, Marshawn Jefferson. North Star — Dylan Hallett, Cameron Bretting, Jayden Potter, Nick Rorabaugh. Northwest — Dylan Kotik, Tyler Aldridge, Jack Duval. Parkview Chrisitan — Jaxton Supencheck, Elijah Colbert, Anthony Page, Brayden Ulrich. Pius X — Barrett Walker, Ben Maly, Kolbe Volkmer, Prestyn Ogelsby. Southeast — Sam Gandara, Lance Hesselgesser, Cash Buettenback, Cooper Johnson, Manny Appleget. Southwest — Cooper Jackson, Aidan Welch, Kaalo Evans, Tyler Bohling.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.

Assistant sports editor/high schools

A Ravenna native, Chris Basnett joined the Journal Star in 2016 and has more than 20 years of experience covering prep, college, and professional sports.

Husker News