2020 Journal Star boys coach of the year: Turman's football mentors provided the base for his success at Skutt

Turman, however, was a young coach with plenty of proven mentors he’s worked with both as a player and coach — his father, Nebraska legends Tom Osborne and Turner Gill (Turman’s quarterback coach at NU) as well as McLaughlin. All of them contributed something to the coach he is today.

“I got the full gamut from all of them,” Turman said. “My dad, Coach Osborne and Coach Gill were very calm and collected types and then I got to Coach McLaughlin and he was the very fiery and emotional guy who wasn’t scared to raise his voice.”

Turman said Osborne still emails him, especially after state championship seasons to congratulate him.

“Sometimes he tells me I should be running a little more option," Turman said, laughing. “I find it amazing that he still keeps tabs on me, a backup quarterback from 25 years ago.”

If the elder Turman is at the game, like he was more often last season after he retired, the son isn’t shy about getting advice in the heat of battle.

“I always try to talk to him at halftime and get his thoughts; he’s always got something for me to use in the second half,” Matt Turman said.