2020 All-City fall sports: Football

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:
Offense
QB | Noah Walters, East, 6-1, 185, jr.
RB | Telo Arsiaga, Southwest, 5-11, 205, sr.
RB | Max Buettenback, Southeast, 6-1, 190, so.
WR | Carter Glenn, East, 5-11, 175, sr.
WR | Jace Elliott, North Star, 6-3, 180, jr.
WR | Cooper Erikson, East, 6-4, 200, jr.
OL | Wyatt Marr, Lutheran, 6-6, 255, sr.
OL | Tyler Kerkman, Pius X, 6-0, 285, jr.
OL | Gunnar Gottula, Southeast, 6-5, 255, so.
OL | Owen Anthony, Southeast, 6-0, 255, jr.
OL | Jacob Rien, East, 6-2, 220, sr.
OL | Jake Seip, North Star, 6-3, 250, sr.
Ath | Taveon Thompson, Southeast, 6-4, 205, sr.
Ath | DJ McGarvie, North Star, 6-3, 175, sr.
Ath | McGinness Schneider, Southeast, 6-2, 185, sr.
Ath | Isaac Montgomery, Lincoln High, 6-2, 225, sr.
K | Noah Sauberan, Christian, 5-11, 175, sr.
Defense
DL | Maddox Burton, Southeast, 6-5, 290, sr.
DL | Gavin Wilbur, Northeast, 5-10, 250, jr.
DL | Teitum Tuioti, Southeast, 6-2, 205, so.
DL | Barrett France, Southeast, 6-3, 245, sr.
LB | Quinton Adams, East, 6-4, 220, sr.
LB | Jake Appleget, Southeast, 6-5, 210, jr.
LB | Nathaniel Gifford, Southeast, 6-0, 190, sr.
LB | Blake Baker, Southwest, 5-8, 195, sr.
DB | Jake Leader, Southwest, 6-2, 190, jr.
DB | Derek Branch, Southeast, 5-11, 175, sr.
DB | Austin Schneider, East, 6-1, 180, sr.
DB | Billie Stephenson, East, 5-9, 175, jr.
Ath | Grant Springer, East, 6-1, 210, sr.
Ath | Dylan Gray, Northeast, 5-11, 210, jr.
Ath | Quinn Thew, Lincoln High, 5-11, 185, sr.
Ath | Grant Buda, Southwest, 6-0, 205, sr.
P | Colby Chapelle, Pius X, 6-1, 180, sr.
Honorary captains: Noah Walters, East, and Deion Branch, Southeast.
Honorable mention: Christian—Josh Free, Alex Koch, Ian Paul; East—Noah Fisher, DeKendrick McCray, Brayan Van Meter, GeGe Crayton; Lincoln High—Dylan Smith, Carson Hillhouse, Zavier Gamble, Taylor Wieczorek, JaReese Lott-Buzby, Adonis Hutchinson, Dane Mentore; Lutheran—Jack L’Heureux, Max Bartels; Northeast—Josh Platter, Austin Finney, Dom Winn, Jeremiah Collier; North Star—Cole Coffey, Dylan Hallett, Andrea Dittman, Caleb Blake, TJ Hood, Nate Athouris, Isaiah Donaldson, Kade Seip, Matt Kopplin, Amani Mfinanga, Colton Reed; Parkview Christian—Isaiah Neal, Zane VanEvery, Chandler Page; Pius X—Tyler Lonergan, Julian Castillo, Drew Easley; Southeast—Nigel Bridger, David Swanson, Teilor Tuioti, Nate Folmer, Marcus Kastanek; Southwest—Nick Delgado, Matthew Rink, Nolan Milius, Kaalo Evans, Grant Miller.
