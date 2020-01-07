Fleming, Schwartz highlight Lincoln East's 2020 hall of fame class

Greg Fleming and Rachel Schwartz will be among the six 2020 inductees for the Lincoln East athletics hall of fame.

The class, which will be recognized Friday night at East High School, also includes Kristi Wells (1975), Bill Holmes (1975), Jim Ebke (2007) and former track coach Jim McConnell.

Fleming guided the Lincoln East swimming and diving program for 29 seasons, leading the Spartans to two state titles and nine state runner-up finishes. Fleming, now the head coach at Nebraska Wesleyan, coached 94 state champions and 35 All-Americans.

Schwartz (2004) was a three-year starter for the Spartan volleyball team before appearing in three Final Fours with Nebraska. She ended her career as East's all-time leader in kills, digs and hitting percentage.

Wells was East's first state diving champion and earned all-city honors in 1973 and 1974.

Holmes, a three-sport standout in high school, was part of the Spartans' state football championship run in 1974. He signed to play football at Nebraska but died suddenly in his home from a medical condition at the age of 19.

Ebke was a standout in several sports, including football. He was named the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year and ended his East career with eight school records.