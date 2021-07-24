Finals rookie from Florida puts nerves aside to win barrel racing crown at NHSFR

Florida's Ava Grayce Sanders was going about her business back at her horse stall like she normally does.

After leading off the barrel racing short-go finals Saturday at the National High School Finals Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center, the junior-to-be from Vero Beach headed away from the arena.

There was just one problem.

Her aggregate run of 52.573 seconds earned her a high school national championship.

“People had to come tell me, but it was definitely awesome once I found out,” Sanders said. “I was actually in disbelief, if I'm honest. Going number one and trying to hold it for four drags is nerve-racking, but I was definitely excited.

“It's definitely a great feeling. This is my first year doing high school rodeo. Coming in as a rookie we were definitely a little nervous but (Sanders' horse King) did great and we came together as a team when it really mattered. I'm really proud.”

Almost simultaneously as Sanders won her event, Idaho's Kelby Schneiter held off two Montana representatives and overcame 2020's bareback and all-around champion Mason Stuller in front of 2,800 fans to win his first bareback national title.