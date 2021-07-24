Finals rookie from Florida puts nerves aside to win barrel racing crown at NHSFR

Florida's Ava Grayce Sanders was going about her business back at her horse stall like she normally does.
After leading off the barrel racing short-go finals Saturday at the National High School Finals Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center, the junior-to-be from Vero Beach headed away from the arena.
There was just one problem.
Her aggregate run of 52.573 seconds earned her a high school national championship.
“People had to come tell me, but it was definitely awesome once I found out,” Sanders said. “I was actually in disbelief, if I'm honest. Going number one and trying to hold it for four drags is nerve-racking, but I was definitely excited.
“It's definitely a great feeling. This is my first year doing high school rodeo. Coming in as a rookie we were definitely a little nervous but (Sanders' horse King) did great and we came together as a team when it really mattered. I'm really proud.”
Almost simultaneously as Sanders won her event, Idaho's Kelby Schneiter held off two Montana representatives and overcame 2020's bareback and all-around champion Mason Stuller in front of 2,800 fans to win his first bareback national title.
Stuller, who is 24 hours and 1,641 miles away from his home of Veneta, Oregon, was back defending his bareback riding crown and had the top spot before Schneiter took it away three riders later.
“It's just more of a drawing contest throughout the whole thing,” Schneiter said. “Mason Stuller did the best that he could on everything he drew. It just came down to who drew the best horse.”
Schneiter doesn't know how to put his love for bareback riding into words, but he knows what he is looking for.
“I don't know the best way to put this,” Schneiter said. “It's a boxing match with a horse. You're picking a fight with an animal bigger than you and you're looking to come out on top every time.”
Creighton native Jessica Stevens made the local crowd roar in taking over the top spot in goat tying, before Haiden Thompson of Torrington, Wyoming, stole the show. Stevens was one of 10 Nebraska representatives across 10 short-go finals events. Sandhills/Thedford's Dane Pokorny ended up in two short-go events, filling in for the injured teammate of Cooper Bass, Zack Bradley, in team roping.