Gene Kruger, an Elkhorn coach in eight different decades, died Sunday at the age of 95.
Kruger, a member of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, began his association with Elkhorn in 1949 and served as head football, basketball and track coach during his time there. He coached football until 1963, track until 1970 and basketball until 1975. Kruger had two state runner-up track teams and a state runner-up basketball squad.
Elkhorn’s annual track invitational is named in his honor.
After Kruger retired as athletic director in 1980, he first returned to coaching as a volunteer boys basketball assistant for the Antlers, then was an honorary assistant for the Elkhorn girls basketball program from 2006 to 2018.
Funeral services will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn.