'We want to get to Oct. 23': Cross country coaches working overtime in hopes that season can reach finish line

“I think that a lot of people were saying, ‘OK, let’s see if we can get this thing started,’ and I think the goal of the coaches that were meeting together was, we want to get started, but we also want to finish it and we want to get to Oct. 23 (state meet),” Kabourek said. “We were looking long term, and not just short term.”

During the first few weeks of practice, Kabourek said some of the athletes were anxious that the season was going to get canceled.

“My worst fear is the kids just don’t get a chance,” Kabourek said. “You want to see how good your team is, but my worst fear is kids just don’t get a chance to see how good they can become.”

East returns three runners who medaled at state last year: Berlyn Schutz (second), Kylie Muma (fourth) and Jenna Muma (14th). With two other medalists in graduated runners Taylor Searcey and Abi Schmidt, East won state with 39 team points, which was 20 better than runner-up Fremont.

East also returns Izzy Apel and Eve Weber from the state title team.

“We’ve got five girls coming back (from our top seven) and there are a couple of them that have really improved from last year,” Kabourek said. “We got a couple kids that need to get healthy. And I expect a couple of freshmen to vie for varsity spots.”