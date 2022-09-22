Watch now: York's Stuckey wins in Class A field; Norfolk runner has one of best times ever in Lincoln

Kassidy Stuckey was nervous before the start of the Lincoln North Star cross country meet on Thursday because the runner from Class B school York would be racing against runners from the larger Class A schools.

It turns out there was no reason to be nervous, and Stuckey is one of the top runners in the state regardless of class.

Stuckey rushed out to a 10-second lead by the halfway mark of the 5,000-meter race at Pioneers Park and won by 12 seconds in 19 minutes, 8 seconds.

Abbigail Durow of Millard South finished second, and Hope Riedel of Lincoln North Star was third.

Lincoln Southwest won the team title for both boys and girls.

Stuckey has had a great start to the season with three wins in four races. She also finished fifth at a large regional meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

What’s most impressive is how much Stuckey’s times have dropped, which is hard to do for the elite runners. At the Aurora meet, she won by 73 seconds and improved her time by 55 seconds from the previous year. At the Waverly meet, she won by 37 seconds and improved by 30 seconds.

“It’s really encouraging,” Stuckey said. “From my freshman year to sophomore I didn’t see a lot of improvement in cross country, so improving this year is awesome.”

Part of the improvement comes from being able to train more this summer. She was injured last summer.

Southwest just edged Norfolk for the team title, 79-81. The Silver Hawks’ runners that made the team score were Lily Schwartz, Mya Kafka, Silvy Munn, Renee Kafka and Megan Baugh.

Top-ranked Lincoln East had a team in the varsity race but finished 13th. That's because the top-15 runners in the Spartans’ program didn’t race because they’ll be in action on Monday the UNK Invite.

The top three finishers in the boys team race were Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Pius X.

The boys race was a great dual between two juniors in Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa and Lincoln Southwest’s Max Myers. They were still running so close to each other midway through the race that their arms could brush up against each other.

Ochoa pulled away in the final mile of the race to win in 15:33. He took advantage of the cool temperatures during the late morning race and Myers pushing him to run what is unofficially the fastest time ever on the course. Gabe Hinrichs, the great Elkhorn South runner, ran 15:39 on the same course last year. The best for Liem Chot (North Star) was 15:41.

Myers finished second in 15:48, which set a school record.

It was the third win of the season for Ochoa in four attempts.

“I’m surprised I’m doing this well,” Ochoa said.

Ochoa finished sixth at state last season and is glad he found his sport a few years ago.

“I had a PE teacher back in sixth grade tell me about cross country,” Ochoa said. “Before that, I was a soccer player. I didn’t even know what the sport was, and running was a thing.”

The top five runners for team champion Southwest were Myers, Jacob Rinn, Connor Boyle, Evan Brown and Wyatt Schnase. All five finished in the top 20.