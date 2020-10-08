Watch now: Rinn, Chot keep winning at HAC cross country; Fremont sweeps team titles

In the boys race, Garcia attempted to pass Chot a few times in the last mile but a motivated Chot held him off. Chot is a two-time state champion but hadn’t won the conference meet before.

“This has eluded me the past two years,” said Chot, who won for the sixth time in 2020. “As a sophomore I just got outkicked by (Fremont’s Jose Gonzalez), and last year the weather got to me and I had an asthma attack and almost passed out and came back and finished fourth. So this feels good.”

Chot is just the second North Star boys champ at the conference meet and the first since Eric Noel in the program's first year in 2003.

The girls race included three of the top four teams in the Class A rankings and was expected to be a competition between No. 1-ranked Fremont and No. 2 Lincoln East for the title. Fremont won, but it was No. 4 Southwest that edged East for second place.

Fremont won with 35 points, Southwest had 57 points and East had 60 points. Seven of the top 10 finishers were Fremont or East runners.

Fremont won its first conference title since 2008. The Tigers were led by Mara Hemmer in fourth place and Shelby Bracker in fifth.