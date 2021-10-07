Watch now: Northeast's Daniel Romary has historic win at conference meet; Lincoln East stays undefeated

Romary won for the fifth time in seven races. That’s pretty impressive considering he had an Achilles injury that limited his training to about 30 miles per week at the start of the season. One of his losses is to the best runner in Class A, Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South.

Romary said passing two runners at the end of the race was “a blur.”

“I was tired,” Romary said. “But because my stride is just bigger than theirs, I was able to stride out on the downhill and catch Isaac Ochoa.”

Even when Romary was running third late in the race, Snoozy thought he could win because of his track speed.

“I can only think of one other guy that has the same speed, and that’s (Hinrichs),” Snoozy said. “Those two guys are track guys, and when you put track guys with endurance on a 5K, they’re almost impossible to beat.”

Fremont won the boys title with 33 points, giving them the conference team title for the 20th time in the past 21 years. Fremont didn’t have a runner in the top three but dominated by keeping each of its runners close to each other.

The Lincoln East girls stayed undefeated this season with their sixth win. East finished with 33 points, and runner-up Fremont had 51. East had six runners in the top 15.