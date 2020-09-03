Watch now: North Star's Chot still slashing time to start senior cross country season

Did Chot miss racing?

“Absolutely,” he said. “I enjoy training more than racing, but at a certain point, you want to see what you can do. I had no idea where I was at.”

Chot was the Class A state champion the past two years and wants to do that again.

“The big goal of the season is I want to try to go sub-15 minutes this year,” said Chot, who hasn’t made a college commitment yet. “And it would be nice to defend my title. I’d be the third guy in high school history in Nebraska to be a three-time (Class A) state champion. And also win the all-class gold. Really high goals this year.”

The North Star boys team also had a great start to the season, winning the team title with 25 points. The Gators’ four scoring runners were each in the top 15: Chot, Grant Wasserman (second), Ethan Zaborowski (ninth) and Matt Montes (13th).

Aquinas’ Payton Davis finished third, and was the top finisher not from a Class A school. Seward’s Nathan Nottingham was sixth, and Norris’ Zach Pittman was seventh.

In the girls race, Omaha Skutt senior Jaedan Bunda was the winner, with an impressive bounce-back to start the season. In her last race, at the Class B state meet last year, she finished 63rd and was the last runner on her team.