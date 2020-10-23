Watch now: North Star's Chot joins elite company in 60 years of boys state meet

KEARNEY — In 2018, Liem Chot won the Class A boys state cross country meet. He wasn’t expecting that.

Then he came back to state in 2019 and did it again, and Friday the Lincoln North Star senior won a third consecutive state championship.

Now that his prep career is over in this sport, that’s what he’s most proud of in a long list of accomplishments. Each summer, runners motivated to try and beat Chot would train. And in the biggest meet each year nobody could do it.

“Being able to defend my title (two times), I’m only the (third) ever Class A guy to do it, so it’s a big deal, and I’m really, really proud of that,” Chot said.

He's only the sixth three-time champ in all classes in the 60 years of the boys meet.

Chot won by 6 seconds on Friday in 15 minutes, 37 seconds. Gabriel Hinrichs of Elkhorn South finished second.

Chot wasn’t able to repeat as the all-class winner. That went to an impressive showing by Carson Noecker of Hartington, who won Class C in 15:22. That's the fastest time at state in all classes in four years. He’s the first Class C runner to break 16 minutes in about 30 years.