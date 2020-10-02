Watch now: North Star, Southwest have school-record times at LPS cross country championship

Southwest had won the city championship the previous four years.

Zaborowski was key to the Gators winning, and improved his personal-record by about 10 seconds. Dunaski also had his best race of the year.

The Gators expected they’d need to beat Southwest to win the team title.

“My goal coming in here was to beat Southwest’s second runner, and I saw I was super-close to him so I used all the energy I had and tried to catch him,” Zaborowski said. “I think if I would have had five more meters I would have got him, but I came up a little short.”

North Star coach Matt Musiel said the underclassmen badly wanted to win the team title for Chot and Zaborowski, the two seniors on the varsity. It’s the fifth city championship for North Star.

“The last one for the boys was 2009, and that’s too long,” Musiel said.

Chot won the city meet a third time and gave the North Star boys program its eighth individual champion at the meet.

His time of 15:41 was both the North Star school record, improving Chot’s time of 15:50 from the state meet last year, and the course record for North Star (previously 15:54 by Mohamed Hamdan). Chot’s previous best on the course was 16:00.