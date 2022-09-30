Watch now: Lincoln East puts five in top six to keep streak going at LPS Championship

By now, most people know that Lincoln East has the best girls cross country program in the city, but what the Spartans did on Friday still makes you wide-eyed.

At the Lincoln Public Schools championship, five of the top six finishers were from Lincoln East, with the parade of blue uniforms at the finish line only broken up by Kennedy Bartee of Lincoln High, who finished third.

That gave East a five-runner team score of 18, which is believed to be a school record at the city meet. East was really strong last year, too, but its team score at the LPS meet was 24.

Lincoln Southwest finished second but was way behind with 66 points. North Star was third and Lincoln Southeast was fourth.

East’s Mia Murray was the champion. She moved around the 5,000-meter course, winning by more than one minute in 18 minutes, 11 seconds, for her second city championship.

The Spartans’ other top finishers were Berlyn Schutz (second), Peyton Svehla (fourth), Jordyn Wissing (fifth) and Karen Kiratu (sixth).

Even Lincoln East coach Brian Kabourek was surprised that East had five of the top six finishers in the race.

“They’re talented, but what a lot of people don’t understand is how much time those girls have put into this,” Kabourek said. “And not just those five, but so many of these girls. This started back in June. We had an unbelievable summer, and these kids have been very focused on the end game of what we have to do in these next three weeks.”

In three weeks, East will be trying for a fifth straight state championship.

East returned all seven runners from its state meet team last year. And then East got another good runner when Kiratu showed up just a few weeks before the season began after moving from Huntsville, Texas. She wasn’t with East's runners right away but has improved over the past month.

East has won eight straight LPS titles.

“I think the girls take a lot of pride in that,” Kabourek said. “It’s kind of a generational thing, and they share the importance to the younger girls of how important it is to keep that going.”

The boys team race was much closer, with East finishing just ahead of runner-up Lincoln Southwest, 36-39.

Last year East won the city title for the first time since 2010, and now they’ve done it back-to-back.

Southwest junior Max Myers was the boys champion in 16:03, finishing 24 seconds ahead of Isaac Graff from East.

Meyers and Graff battled going up the hills for the first half of the race, with Myers finally breaking free of Graff in the final 1,000 meters.

It was the first win of the season for Myers after being the runner-up at three meets. He set the school record earlier in the season.

“I’ve been trying to be city champ,” Myers said. “I tried for it last year, and it was very difficult. So I made sure to train hard this year. And I tried to learn from my mistakes in my past races, like making a move too early.”

East’s championship team members were Graff, Hudson Davy, Drew Arduser, Caleb Ruch, Ben Schlegelmilch, Luke Schlegelmilch and Ramon Villanueva.